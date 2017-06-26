ImmunoGen (IMGN) Presents Data From Phase I Study Of IMGN779 In Acute Myeloid Leukemia

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunoGen,
Inc. (Nasdaq:IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug
conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, presented data from the
ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating single agent IMGN779 in patients with
relapsed or refractory adult acute myeloid leukemia (AML) whose tumors
express CD33. The first-in-human data demonstrate the safety and
tolerability of IMGN779 across seven dose levels, with no dose limiting
toxicities (DLTs), as well as evidence of dose-dependent biological and
anti-leukemia activity. These results were presented in a poster
presentation on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at the 22nd Congress
of the European Hematology Association (EHA) in Madrid, Spain.
IMGN779 combines a high-affinity, humanized anti-CD33 antibody with one
of ImmunoGen’s novel indolino-benzodiazepine payloads, called IGNs,
which alkylate DNA without crosslinking, resulting in potent
anti-leukemia activity with relative sparing of normal hematopoietic
progenitor cells.
Safety, pharmacokinetic (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) data, as well as
initial anti-leukemia activity for IMGN779 through dose level seven were
presented at EHA. Key findings included:
-
No DLTs have been observed through dose level seven, with reported
adverse events consistent with the underlying disease.
-
No increase in the nature, frequency, or severity of any
treatment-emergent adverse event has been reported with escalating
doses and no evidence of cumulative toxicity has been observed with
repeated dosing.
-
Favorable PK/PD reveal prolonged exposure and CD33 saturation at dose
levels six and seven.
-
Initial anti-leukemia activity was observed at dose levels six and
seven in patients who failed intensive frontline therapy.
The Phase 1 trial is designed to establish the maximum tolerated dose
and determine the recommended Phase 2 dose for IMGN779 administered as
monotherapy. The trial is also intended to evaluate safety and
tolerability and characterize PK, PD, and preliminary anti-leukemia
activity in relapsed or refractory AML. Dose escalation continues.
“We have designed our DNA-alkylating IGNs to be ultra-potent while
providing the tolerability necessary for ongoing retreatment,” said
Richard Gregory, Ph.D., executive vice president and chief scientific
officer of ImmunoGen. “We believe that by combining IGNs with our ADC
technology, we may be able to treat a number of additional cancers that
don’t respond to existing ADC therapies. These data suggest favorable
tolerability and encouraging activity in patients with AML, and we look
forward to determining the recommended dose for IMGN779 and moving
quickly into later-stage development.”
Preclinical data for IMGN779 were also presented at EHA showing the
agent is highly active in multiple AML xenograft models and is
well-tolerated in preclinical repeat dosing regimens. Findings from the
preclinical evaluation provided the foundation for the clinical
evaluation of IMGN779 in AML.
Poster Details
Title: Initial results from a first-in-human study of IMGN779,
a CD33-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) with novel DNA alkylating
activity, in patients with relapsed or refractory AML
Abstract:
P526
Title: Designing the next generation CD33-targeting ADC:
IMGN779, selected for potency, novel mechanism and preclinical
tolerability, with high activity in disseminated AML models and
multi-dose regimens
Abstract: P562
Additional information - including the full abstracts - can be found at www.ehaweb.org.
About ImmunoGen, Inc.
ImmunoGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops
targeted cancer therapeutics using its proprietary ADC technology.
ImmunoGen's lead product candidate, mirvetuximab soravtansine, is in a
Phase 3 trial for FRa-positive platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and is
in Phase 1b/2 testing in combination regimens for earlier-stage disease.
ImmunoGen's ADC technology is used in Roche's marketed product, Kadcyla®,
in three other clinical-stage ImmunoGen product candidates, and in
programs in development by partners Amgen, Bayer, Biotest, CytomX,
Debiopharm, Lilly, Novartis, Sanofi and Takeda. More information about
the Company can be found at www.immunogen.com.
About Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)
AML is a cancer of the bone marrow cells that produce white blood cells.
It causes the marrow to increasingly generate abnormal, immature white
blood cells (blasts) that do not mature into effective
infection-fighting cells. The blasts quickly fill the bone marrow,
impacting the production of normal platelets and red blood cells. The
resulting deficiencies in normal blood cells leave the patient
vulnerable to infections, bleeding problems and anemia.
It is estimated that, in the U.S. alone, 20,000 patients will be
diagnosed with AML this year and 10,000 patients will die from the
disease.1 CD33 is expressed in virtually all cases of AML.
About IMGN779
IMGN779 is the first antibody drug conjugate (ADC) to utilize one of
ImmunoGen's new family of indolino-benzodiazepine cancer-killing agents
known as IGNs. IMGN779 is comprised of a CD33-targeting antibody with a
potent DNA-alkylating agent, the IGN DGN462, attached. The antibody
serves to target the ADC to the CD33-positive AML cells which DGN462 can
then kill. IMGN779 is wholly owned by ImmunoGen.
About IGNs
Indolino-benzodiazepine cancer-killing agents, or IGNs, are a new class
of cancer-killing agent developed by ImmunoGen for use in ADCs. These
ultra-potent, DNA-alkylating IGNs are expected to extend the types of
cancers able to be effectively treated with ADC therapies beyond those
addressable with ImmunoGen's well-established tubulin-acting agents.
Such cancers can include ones insensitive to tubulin-acting agents
and/or with reduced antigen expression.
1American Cancer Society (2016), Leukemia - Acute Myeloid
(Myelogenous) Detailed Guide.
This press release includes forward-looking statements. For these
statements, ImmunoGen claims the protection of the safe harbor for
forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. It should be noted that there are risks and
uncertainties related to the development of novel anticancer products,
including IMGN779, including risks related to preclinical and clinical
studies, their timings and results. A review of these risks can be found
in ImmunoGen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the six-month transition
period ended December 31, 2016 and other reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission.