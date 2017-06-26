Karius Announces Appointment Of Todd Whitson As Chief Commercial Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karius, Inc., a life sciences company focused on conquering infectious
diseases, today announced that Todd Whitson has been named the company’s
Chief Commercial Officer. A veteran in the fields of both genetics and
molecular diagnostics, Whitson brings more than 15 years of healthcare
sales experience to his new role.
Before joining Karius, Whitson served as Chief Commercial Officer for
CareDx, Inc., a pioneer in molecular diagnostic surveillance for heart
transplant recipients. Prior to CareDx, Whitson served as Vice President
of Commercial Operations for Ariosa Diagnostics, now part of the Roche
Group, which he helped grow from a startup with no revenue to a $50
million leader in non-invasive prenatal testing, in only two years.
Prior to Ariosa, Whitson led sales at Genzyme Genetics, driving the
success of the company to an acquisition by LabCorp.
“We are thrilled to have a leader of Todd’s caliber join the Karius
team,” said CEO Mickey Kertesz, Ph.D. “As we look toward broadened
availability of our technology in the coming months, Todd joins us with
a solid track record of achievements, strategic insight, and many years
of related commercial experience that will make an invaluable
contribution to our success.”
“During my career I’ve been fortunate to see firsthand the positive and
disruptive impact of genetics and molecular technology in many
specialties, including reproductive medicine, oncology, and transplant
care,” said Whitson. “Karius is now poised to bring the power of
cell-free DNA testing to infectious diseases, a field with a critical
unmet need. I’m excited to be joining this incredible team on the
forefront of revolutionizing this area of healthcare.”
Earlier this month, Karius presented
data at ASM Microbe 2017 demonstrating the ability of the company’s
technology to detect pathogens from cell-free DNA using next-generation
sequencing.
About the Karius Digital Culture™ Test
The Karius Digital Culture™ test applies advanced sequencing and
analytics for the broad and rapid detection of microbial cell-free DNA
through a standard blood draw. Unlike conventional culture and panel
testing methods that test for a narrow range of pathogens, the Karius
test can detect more than 1,250 pathogens. Through Karius’
CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratory service, the test empowers
doctors to diagnose infections, provide more targeted treatment, and
spare patients the pain and risks of invasive biopsies.
About Karius, Inc.
Karius is a life sciences company focused on conquering infectious
diseases through the innovative use of next-generation sequencing to
analyze microbial cell-free DNA. The company’s genomics platform
delivers unprecedented insight into the microbial landscape, providing
clinicians with a comprehensive test capable of identifying more than a
thousand pathogens directly from blood and helping industry accelerate
drug development. For more information visit kariusdx.com
and follow us on Twitter at @kariusdx.