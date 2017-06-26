TrovaGene (TROV) Announces Expansion Of Key Claims For Its NPM1 Patent Portfolio For Acute Myeloid Leukemia

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trovagene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV), a precision medicine biotechnology company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and separately, the European Patent Office, have allowed claims for Patent Application 13/959739 and Patent Application EP10184598.0, respectively, entitled "Nucleophosmin Protein (NPM) Mutants, Corresponding Gene Sequences and Uses Thereof." These patents encompass NPM1 mutation detection and minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

"These allowed NPM1 patent claims in the U.S. and Europe further strengthens the patent portfolio supporting our drug candidate, PCM-075, and its clinical development in AML," said Bill Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Trovagene. "Importantly, knowing the NPM1 mutational status of all AML patients is recommended within the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines to help inform treatment decisions."

"We believe that monitoring for minimal residual disease and quantitative detection of NPM1 mutations will be an essential component in managing patients with AML, with the potential for closely following the impact of new treatments," said Sandra Silberman, MD, PhD, a Clinical Advisor and Hematologist/Oncologist at Duke VAMC.

About PCM-075

PCM-075 is a highly-selective adenosine triphosphate (ATP) competitive inhibitor of the serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK 1) enzyme, which is over-expressed in several different hematologic malignancies, as well as solid tumors such as breast, prostate, ovarian, lung, gastric and colon cancers. PCM-075 is orally bioavailable and has been explored in an initial Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation safety study in patients with advanced metastatic solid tumor cancers. In this study, PCM-075 demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, as well as anti-tumor activity. Trovagene plans to initiate clinical trials of PCM-075 in AML, since it has significant advantages over prior PLK1 inhibitors evaluated in this indication, including a higher selectivity, greater potency, oral bioavailability and shorter half-life.

About Trovagene, Inc.

Trovagene is a precision medicine biotechnology company developing oncology therapeutics for improved cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring® (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Trovagene has broad intellectual property and proprietary technology to measure circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in urine and blood to identify and quantify clinically actionable markers for predicting response to cancer therapies. Trovagene offers its PCM technology at its CLIA/CAP accredited laboratory and plans to continue to vertically integrate its PCM technology with precision cancer therapeutics. For more information, please visit https://www.trovagene.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimated" and "intend" or other similar terms or expressions that concern Trovagene's expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on Trovagene's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our need for additional financing; our ability to continue as a going concern; clinical trials involve a lengthy and expensive process with an uncertain outcome, and results of earlier studies and trials may not be predictive of future trial results; our clinical trials may be suspended or discontinued due to unexpected side effects or other safety risks that could preclude approval of our product candidates; uncertainties of government or third party payer reimbursement; dependence on key personnel; limited experience in marketing and sales; substantial competition; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; dependence upon third parties; our ability to develop tests, kits and systems and the success of those products; regulatory, financial and business risks related to our international expansion and risks related to failure to obtain FDA clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA regulations. There are no guarantees that any of our technology or products will be utilized or prove to be commercially successful, or that Trovagene's strategy to design its liquid biopsy tests to report on clinically actionable cancer genes will ultimately be successful or result in better reimbursement outcomes. Additionally, there are no guarantees that future clinical trials will be completed or successful or that any precision medicine therapeutics will receive regulatory approval for any indication or prove to be commercially successful. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in Trovagene's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the list of factors presented here is considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date hereof, and Trovagene does not undertake any obligation to update publicly such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Trovagene Contact:

Vicki Kelemen

VP, Corporate Communications

858-952-7652

vkelemen@trovagene.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trovagene-announces-expansion-of-key-claims-for-its-npm1-patent-portfolio-for-acute-myeloid-leukemia-300479328.html

SOURCE Trovagene, Inc.