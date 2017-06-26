BioIQ Names Madhu Kota Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIQ,
a leading provider of health testing solutions, announced today that
Madhu Kota has been named chief information officer and senior vice
president of technology development. In this role, Kota will manage all
aspects of information technology and innovation, including IT
infrastructure, software development, architecture and technology
governance. He will also lead the company’s strategic focus on
developing next generation technology platforms.
"Madhu brings a strong technology background and intense client focus to
his new role," said Justin Bellante, CEO, BioIQ. "His strong record of
IT innovation and leadership experience will enable us to develop new
products that create value for our clients and positively impact more
lives."
Kota has more than 25 years of technology experience. He served most
recently at Fiserv, where he led strategic initiatives in payment
technology modernization, product development, agile transformation and
innovation. Kota has also held senior leadership positions at
Pegasystems, CompuCredit, Indus International and BroadVision. In each
of these roles, he has aligned technology as an enabler of business
growth, created new products and improved customer experience.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Sri Venkateswara
University and master’s degrees from Anna University and Auburn
University. Kota has also completed the executive general management
program at Harvard Business School.
About BioIQ
BioIQ simplifies health testing for health plans and enterprises of all
sizes and empowers people to take action to improve their health. The
BioIQ Platform provides tools for orchestrating at-home health testing
programs and biometric screening events across multiple vendors, as well
as multi-channel communication tools for engaging and motivating
participants at every step of the way. BioIQ also provides a means to
intervene when risks for chronic conditions are found – with a unified
solution for keeping at-risk populations up-to-date with health testing,
along with data analysis for managing risks and resources to help people
live their healthiest lives. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of
successful health testing programs serving millions of participants.