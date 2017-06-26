BioIQ Names Madhu Kota Chief Information Officer

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioIQ, a leading provider of health testing solutions, announced today that Madhu Kota has been named chief information officer and senior vice president of technology development. In this role, Kota will manage all aspects of information technology and innovation, including IT infrastructure, software development, architecture and technology governance. He will also lead the company’s strategic focus on developing next generation technology platforms.

"Madhu brings a strong technology background and intense client focus to his new role," said Justin Bellante, CEO, BioIQ. "His strong record of IT innovation and leadership experience will enable us to develop new products that create value for our clients and positively impact more lives."

Kota has more than 25 years of technology experience. He served most recently at Fiserv, where he led strategic initiatives in payment technology modernization, product development, agile transformation and innovation. Kota has also held senior leadership positions at Pegasystems, CompuCredit, Indus International and BroadVision. In each of these roles, he has aligned technology as an enabler of business growth, created new products and improved customer experience.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Sri Venkateswara University and master’s degrees from Anna University and Auburn University. Kota has also completed the executive general management program at Harvard Business School.

About BioIQ

BioIQ simplifies health testing for health plans and enterprises of all sizes and empowers people to take action to improve their health. The BioIQ Platform provides tools for orchestrating at-home health testing programs and biometric screening events across multiple vendors, as well as multi-channel communication tools for engaging and motivating participants at every step of the way. BioIQ also provides a means to intervene when risks for chronic conditions are found – with a unified solution for keeping at-risk populations up-to-date with health testing, along with data analysis for managing risks and resources to help people live their healthiest lives. Since 2005, BioIQ has launched thousands of successful health testing programs serving millions of participants.