MGC Diagnostics Corporation Added To Russell Microcap Index

SAINT PAUL, Minn., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ: MGCD), a global medical technology company, today announced the Company was added to the Russell Microcap® Index effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2017, when the Russell Investments reconstituted its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes.

The Russell Microcap Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market. Microcap stocks make up less than 3% of the U.S. equity market (by market cap) and consist of the smallest 1,000 securities in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market cap. The Russell Microcap Index is constructed to provide a comprehensive and unbiased barometer for the microcap segment trading on national exchanges. The index is completely reconstituted annually to ensure new and growing equities are reflected and companies continue to reflect appropriate capitalization and value characteristics. For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About MGC Diagnostics

MGC Diagnostics Corporation (NASDAQ: MGCD), is a global medical technology company dedicated to cardiorespiratory health solutions. The Company, through its Medical Graphics Corporation and Medisoft SA subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive diagnostic systems. This portfolio of products provides solutions for disease detection, integrated care, and wellness across the spectrum of cardiorespiratory healthcare. The Company's products are sold internationally through distributors and, in the United States, France, Belgium and the United Kingdom, primarily through a direct sales force targeting heart and lung specialists located in hospitals, university-based medical centers, medical clinics, physicians' offices, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and clinical research organizations (CROs). For more information about MGC Diagnostics, visit www.mgcdiagnostics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

From time to time, in reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases, and in other communications to shareholders or the investing public, MGC Diagnostics Corporation may make forward-looking statements concerning possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities or plans that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities or plans after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. For a list of these factors, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements," in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended October 31, 2016, and any updates in subsequent filings on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Contacts

