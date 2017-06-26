Eclipse Aesthetics Offers High Concentration PRP Tube In Canada

DALLAS, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Aesthetics®, LLC., a leading aesthetic and medical manufacturer, announced it is expanding its Eclipse PRP® product line in Canada.

Recently, Health Canada cleared Eclipse PRP® (Health Canada Lic.#99292) products. The company is now offering Eclipse PRP® HC featuring a 22 mL high-concentration tube. The HC tube yields an average of ~11 mL of platelet-rich plasma. The Eclipse PRP® system is also available with the standard 11 mL tube that yields approximately ~6 mL of PRP.

Both tubes can be processed from the Eclipse Easy Spin Centrifuge (Health Canada Lic.#99293). Equipped with custom fit tube holders, the centrifuge offers PRP providers the flexibility to process 22 mL or 11 mL tubes from one unit.

Eclipse PRP® is an autologous system that allows for the safe preparation of pure PRP with optimal platelet recovery or 87% ± 10%. Virtually, all red blood cells (RBC) are eliminated from PRP for reduced inflammation. The concentration of pro-inflammatory Granulocytes (GRs) are also highly reduced. This system has been safely used in hundreds of thousands of procedures worldwide.

"Eclipse PRP® products are global best sellers. The system is fast, effective, simple to use, requires minimal steps, and allows for customizable concentration," said Tom O'Brien, CEO and Founder of Eclipse. "Our company is pleased to now provide the 22 mL PRP kit along with the 11 mL PRP kit to practices in Canada though our distribution partner Salient Medical Solutions."

"Both tubes offer an incredible value providing both quantity and quality," said Jay Herman, President of Salient Medical Solutions. "Eclipse PRP® is an innovative system that is not only easy to use, it is available at a lower price per mL when compared to many other PRP kits on the market."

Eclipse PRP® has been featured in U.S. and International media for its leading-edge cellular collection technology and remarkable results.

About Eclipse

Eclipse Aesthetics®, LLC. provides superior solutions to the U.S. and International aesthetic and medical communities. The company offers a portfolio of products including: Eclipse MicroPen® Elite, Eclipse PRP® and Theradome® laser hair helmet, among others. www.EclipseMed.com

About Salient

Salient Medical Solutions has been instrumental in introducing emerging technologies to the Canadian marketplace. Salient represents world-class medical manufacturers providing Canadians with the most current, effective and efficient technologies. www.salientmed.com

