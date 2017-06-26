Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company
focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of
innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today
announced that in connection with the appointment of Antony Mattessich
to succeed Dr. Amar Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer, on or before
September 30, 2017, the Company entered into an employment agreement
with Mr. Mattessich that provided for the grant of an inducement award
outside the Company’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with
NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The Company granted to Mr. Mattessich a stock option to purchase up to
590,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix’s common stock. The stock option
was granted on June 20, 2017. The grant was approved by the Compensation
Committee and each of the independent directors of Ocular Therapeutix
and was made as an inducement material to Mr. Mattessich’s entering into
employment with Ocular Therapeutix in accordance with NASDAQ Listing
Rule 5635(c)(4). The option award has an exercise price of $10.94 per
share, the closing price of Ocular Therapeutix’s common stock on June
20, 2017. The option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with
25% of the original number of shares vesting on June 20, 2018 and the
remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three
years. Vesting of the option is subject to Mr. Mattessich’s commencement
of service as Chief Executive Officer by September 30, 2017 and
continued service with Ocular Therapeutix through the applicable vesting
dates.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the
development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies
for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel
platform technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s lead product candidate,
DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has
completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain
and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. The FDA has accepted the
Company’s NDA resubmission for DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular pain
following ophthalmic surgery and has established a PDUFA target action
date of July 19, 2017. If approved, the Company intends to submit a
supplement to its NDA for ocular inflammation. OTX-TP (travoprost
insert) is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular
hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is also evaluating injectable drug
delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first
product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal
incisions following cataract surgery.
