Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that in connection with the appointment of Antony Mattessich to succeed Dr. Amar Sawhney as Chief Executive Officer, on or before September 30, 2017, the Company entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Mattessich that provided for the grant of an inducement award outside the Company’s 2014 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted to Mr. Mattessich a stock option to purchase up to 590,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix’s common stock. The stock option was granted on June 20, 2017. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee and each of the independent directors of Ocular Therapeutix and was made as an inducement material to Mr. Mattessich’s entering into employment with Ocular Therapeutix in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The option award has an exercise price of $10.94 per share, the closing price of Ocular Therapeutix’s common stock on June 20, 2017. The option has a ten-year term and vests over four years, with 25% of the original number of shares vesting on June 20, 2018 and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting of the option is subject to Mr. Mattessich’s commencement of service as Chief Executive Officer by September 30, 2017 and continued service with Ocular Therapeutix through the applicable vesting dates.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s lead product candidate, DEXTENZA™ (dexamethasone insert) 0.4 mg for intracanalicular use has completed Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery. The FDA has accepted the Company’s NDA resubmission for DEXTENZA for the treatment of ocular pain following ophthalmic surgery and has established a PDUFA target action date of July 19, 2017. If approved, the Company intends to submit a supplement to its NDA for ocular inflammation. OTX-TP (travoprost insert) is in Phase 3 clinical development for glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is also evaluating injectable drug delivery depots for back-of-the-eye diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure® Sealant, is FDA-approved to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

