Baxter International (BAX) Announces Doseedge Bi-Directional Integration With Epic In The Pharmacy

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), a leader in innovative technology
for medication preparation and delivery, announced a new bi-directional
integration between the DoseEdge Pharmacy Workflow Manager and
the Epic Willow Inpatient Pharmacy System. This integration between the
dedicated intravenous (IV) workflow system and the hospital electronic
medical record (EMR) can help hospitals efficiently comply with
requirements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and
other insurers that call for accuracy in the documentation of the drugs
used to compound doses for patients.
“Every time a pharmacist compounds a patient dose of medication in the
pharmacy clean room, the DoseEdge System collects data on each
ingredient, and can send this information directly to the patient’s
medical record, where it can be accessed by the hospital billing
system,” said David Ferguson, general manager, Medication Delivery,
Baxter. “This integration will help save clinicians time and ensure
accuracy, and represents a straightforward way for hospitals to satisfy
their pharmacy safety, efficiency and revenue cycle needs.”
The DoseEdge Pharmacy Workflow Manager is an innovative
software solution that integrates with hardware used in medication
preparation—including barcode scanners, cameras and gravimetric devices
that measure final dose weight—to help automate the process of routing,
inspecting, tracking and reporting on IV and oral liquid medication
doses. With the DoseEdge System, clinicians can conduct
preproduction checks to help identify certain common medication
preparation errors. Since its inception, the DoseEdge System has
processed more than 100 million doses.
Under this new bi-directional integration, inbound medication dose
orders are delivered from Epic to the DoseEdge System. Once the
dose has been prepared and successfully verified by a pharmacist, the DoseEdge
System sends back outbound product usage and wastage data for that dose,
including National Drug Code (NDC) numbers and amounts for all source
ingredients, amounts required for any overfill requested by the dose
order, and amounts wasted from single-use product containers. Having
this information also helps improve hospitals’ ability to submit
appropriate claims to CMS and other payors, representing a valuable new
benefit.
About Baxter
Baxter provides a broad portfolio of essential renal and hospital
products, including home, acute and in-center dialysis; sterile IV
solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition; surgery
products and anesthetics; and pharmacy automation, software and
services. The company’s global footprint and the critical nature of its
products and services play a key role in expanding access to healthcare
in emerging and developed countries. Baxter’s employees worldwide are
building upon the company’s rich heritage of medical breakthroughs to
advance the next generation of healthcare innovations that enable
patient care.
This release includes forward-looking statements concerning Baxter's DoseEdge
Pharmacy Workflow Manager, including potential benefits associated
with its use. The statements are based on assumptions about many
important factors, including the following, which could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements: safe and proper usage of and functioning between the DoseEdge
Pharmacy Workflow Manager and Epic Willow Pharmacy Inpatient Pharmacy
System; accuracy and completeness of the new infusion safety data;
satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; actions of regulatory
bodies and other governmental authorities; product quality,
manufacturing or supply issues; patient safety issues; breaches or
failures of the company’s information technology systems; changes in law
and regulations; and other risks identified in Baxter's most recent
filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on
Baxter's website. Baxter does not undertake to update its
forward-looking statements.
Baxter and DoseEdge are trademarks of Baxter International
Inc.
Epic and Willow are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.
* The DoseEdge System is not intended to replace the
knowledge, judgment or expertise of pharmacists or pharmacy technicians
in the preparation of IV admixtures or oral liquid doses. For safe and
proper use of this device, refer to the appropriate Users Guide.