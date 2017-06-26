inVentiv Health (VTIV) Selects Medidata Enroll, inVentiv Health (VTIV)’s Econsent Platform, To Accelerate Clinical Trials

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata
(NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and
data analytics for clinical research, and inVentiv
Health, a leading biopharmaceutical professional services company,
today announced a multi-year partnership to bring patient-centric
technology and leading clinical trial expertise to the biopharmaceutical
industry. The partnership will broaden the reach of Medidata’s
industry-leading electronic informed consent (eConsent) technology, Medidata
Enroll, to patients, sites and biopharmaceutical clients worldwide.
Medidata recently
acquired Mytrus, Incorporated, an eClinical technology company
specializing in eConsent and virtual trials. inVentiv, an early adopter
of eConsent technology, invested in Mytrus in 2013. inVentiv and
Medidata will now partner to provide their joint customers with
best-in-class training, services and support around the use of the
advanced eConsent platform, Medidata Enroll.
“As clinical development evolves toward a more patient-centric,
technologically-savvy model, the use of eConsent is becoming
increasingly relevant,” said Rachel Stahler, Chief Information Officer,
inVentiv Health. “By pairing Medidata’s industry-leading technology
platform with inVentiv’s vast clinical trial and patient engagement
capabilities, we can expedite study start-up and transform the trial
process for patients and sites. This partnership reinforces our
commitment to delivering better systems, rich data and actionable
insights to accelerate our clients’ abilities to deliver important
therapies to market.”
A critical component to any clinical trial, electronic informed consent
provides patients with clear, visually compelling information about
trial participation in an easily accessible digital format. This
modernized process facilitates dialogue between physician and patient,
and may increase patient engagement in a trial. Medidata Enroll also
provides advanced visualization and analytics for trial sponsors and
monitors, and streamlines site workflow and data capture.
“CROs are critical partners in delivering transformative technology like
eConsent to our clients in clinical development,” said Kara Dennis,
Medidata’s managing director of mHealth. “We’re thrilled to see inVentiv
Health show leadership in this area by broadly adopting Medidata Enroll
across its clinical development programs. Medidata is committed to
designing, building and supporting patient-centric tools to capture
important data and facilitate meaningful dialogue between researchers
and patients, and we look forward to combining our technology with
inVentiv’s globally-recognized expertise to pioneer a more efficient
consent process.”
Together, Medidata and inVentiv Health are facilitating an updated trial
experience, enabling biopharmaceutical companies, sites and patients to
make use of Medidata’s intuitive technology to better support trial
operations and virtual patient engagement. With inVentiv Health’s
ability to support clients in 90 countries—having developed or
commercialized 82% of novel new drugs approved by the FDA in the last
five years—the strategic partnership is also expanding Medidata’s reach
to sponsors all over the globe.
About inVentiv Health
inVentiv Health is a global professional services organization designed
to help the biopharmaceutical industry accelerate the delivery of
much-needed therapies to market. Our combined Clinical Research
Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO) offer a
differentiated suite of services, processes and integrated solutions
that improve client performance. With more than 15,000 employees and the
ability to support clients in more than 90 countries, our global scale
and deep therapeutic expertise enable inVentiv to help clients
successfully navigate an increasingly complex environment. For more
information, visit inVentivHealth.com.
About Medidata
Medidata
is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating
the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research.
Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics,
Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers
worldwide, including over 850 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech,
diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and
contract research organizations.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and
efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more
informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial
data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth.
The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering
clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical
companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers—from
study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.