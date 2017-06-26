inVentiv Health (VTIV) Selects Medidata Enroll, inVentiv Health (VTIV)’s Econsent Platform, To Accelerate Clinical Trials

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, and inVentiv Health, a leading biopharmaceutical professional services company, today announced a multi-year partnership to bring patient-centric technology and leading clinical trial expertise to the biopharmaceutical industry. The partnership will broaden the reach of Medidata’s industry-leading electronic informed consent (eConsent) technology, Medidata Enroll, to patients, sites and biopharmaceutical clients worldwide.

Medidata recently acquired Mytrus, Incorporated, an eClinical technology company specializing in eConsent and virtual trials. inVentiv, an early adopter of eConsent technology, invested in Mytrus in 2013. inVentiv and Medidata will now partner to provide their joint customers with best-in-class training, services and support around the use of the advanced eConsent platform, Medidata Enroll.

“As clinical development evolves toward a more patient-centric, technologically-savvy model, the use of eConsent is becoming increasingly relevant,” said Rachel Stahler, Chief Information Officer, inVentiv Health. “By pairing Medidata’s industry-leading technology platform with inVentiv’s vast clinical trial and patient engagement capabilities, we can expedite study start-up and transform the trial process for patients and sites. This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering better systems, rich data and actionable insights to accelerate our clients’ abilities to deliver important therapies to market.”

A critical component to any clinical trial, electronic informed consent provides patients with clear, visually compelling information about trial participation in an easily accessible digital format. This modernized process facilitates dialogue between physician and patient, and may increase patient engagement in a trial. Medidata Enroll also provides advanced visualization and analytics for trial sponsors and monitors, and streamlines site workflow and data capture.

“CROs are critical partners in delivering transformative technology like eConsent to our clients in clinical development,” said Kara Dennis, Medidata’s managing director of mHealth. “We’re thrilled to see inVentiv Health show leadership in this area by broadly adopting Medidata Enroll across its clinical development programs. Medidata is committed to designing, building and supporting patient-centric tools to capture important data and facilitate meaningful dialogue between researchers and patients, and we look forward to combining our technology with inVentiv’s globally-recognized expertise to pioneer a more efficient consent process.”

Together, Medidata and inVentiv Health are facilitating an updated trial experience, enabling biopharmaceutical companies, sites and patients to make use of Medidata’s intuitive technology to better support trial operations and virtual patient engagement. With inVentiv Health’s ability to support clients in 90 countries—having developed or commercialized 82% of novel new drugs approved by the FDA in the last five years—the strategic partnership is also expanding Medidata’s reach to sponsors all over the globe.

About inVentiv Health

inVentiv Health is a global professional services organization designed to help the biopharmaceutical industry accelerate the delivery of much-needed therapies to market. Our combined Clinical Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO) offer a differentiated suite of services, processes and integrated solutions that improve client performance. With more than 15,000 employees and the ability to support clients in more than 90 countries, our global scale and deep therapeutic expertise enable inVentiv to help clients successfully navigate an increasingly complex environment. For more information, visit inVentivHealth.com.

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 850 global pharmaceutical companies, biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 18 of the top 25 medical device developers—from study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.