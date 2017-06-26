Novelion (AEGR) Added To The Russell 3000 & Russell Microcap Indexes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing new standards of care for individuals living with rare diseases, today announced that it has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® as part of the FTSE’s annual reconstitution of its family of U.S. indexes. The additions will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 26.



For Novelion, membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® implies automatic inclusion in small-cap Russell 2000® Index, which measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity universe and includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market cap and current index membership. The Russell Microcap® Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market.

