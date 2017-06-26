Advaxis (ADXS)’ Axalimogene Filolisbac Data Selected For Poster Presentation At ESGO 2017

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advaxis,
Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), a late-stage biotechnology company
developing cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the European
Society of Gynaecologic Oncology (ESGO) has accepted an abstract for
a poster presentation at its 2017 congress on the identification of
potential baseline biomarkers indicative of survival benefit from
treatment with the company’s lead immunotherapy candidate, axalimogene
filolisbac. ESGO is Europe’s landmark gynecologic oncology meeting. Held
biennially, ESGO congress brings together professionals to learn and
discuss the latest medical and scientific developments in gynecologic
cancers research, treatment and care.
Advaxis researchers identified certain pre-treatment baseline levels of
serum proteins that were strongly associated with overall survival (OS)
benefit in patients with persistent or recurrent metastatic carcinoma of
the cervix (PRmCC) that were treated with axalimogene filolisbac in the
Phase 2 GOG/NRG-0265 study. The 12-month survival rate in this study was
38 percent (19/50), and these results were presented at a medical
meeting earlier this year.
This analysis of pre-treatment baseline serum proteins of 45 patients
from the study showed that levels of a group of four closely-aligned
proteins were strongly correlated with OS. One cluster of patients
(n=25), had relatively lower levels of all four proteins and exhibited
an OS of 56 percent, while the second cluster (n=20), with relatively
higher levels, exhibited an OS of 15 percent. These data are
statistically significant (HR=0.23; 95% CI: 0.10-0.48; P<.001) and
suggest that the baseline levels of these analytes have prognostic value
for OS, and high levels of these individual proteins were negatively
associated with clinical outcomes in the trial.
Importantly, it was found that much of this effect was due to levels of
one particular protein, which was found to be most highly correlated
with OS in the study. This particular protein was previously not known
to be associated with survival in cervical cancer. Advaxis will continue
to evaluate this particular protein as a potential biomarker to help
identify patients most likely to benefit from treatment with axalimogene
filolisbac.
“In the field of cancer immunotherapy, biomarkers have been playing an
increasing role in guiding patient selection and identifying early
indicators of treatment response,” said Robert Petit, Chief Scientific
Officer of Advaxis. “The discovery of this potential biomarker, which
previously has not been known to be associated with survival in cervical
cancer, is significant and could be a biomarker to predict efficacy,
similar to how PD-L1 expression is used as a biomarker for checkpoint
inhibitors. PD-L1 testing has become an important and routine strategy
to guide treatment, and this biomarker has the promise to do the same
for axalimogene filolisbac.”
Sandy Hayes, PhD, Associate Director of Research and Biomarker Lead at
Advaxis, is the first author and presenter of “Baseline Serum Protein
Levels Associated with Survival in Axalimogene Filolisbac (Axal)-Treated
Metastatic Cervical Cancer Patients: The GOG/NRG-0265 Trial.” The poster
will be presented at ESGO 2017, held Nov. 4 to 7 in Vienna, Austria, and
will also be published in a supplement to the International Journal
of Gynecological Cancer.
About Cervical Cancer
Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer affecting women
worldwide. An estimated 13,000 cases were diagnosed in the United States
in 2016, and 4,100 women will have this disease as their cause of death
each year, according to the National Cancer Institute. Decades of
research have shown that persistent HPV infection, particularly with
high-risk virus types such as HPV-16 and HPV-18, is the most important
factor in the development of cervical cancer. The prognosis for women
with advanced and recurrent cervical cancer remains poor, with median
survival of only six to seven months following initiation of palliative
treatment with chemotherapy. According to the American Cancer Society,
the five-year survival rate for stage IV disease is at 15 to 16 percent.
There is no approved therapy following failure of first-line treatment,
and there has been limited advancement in developing new therapeutics
for advanced cervical cancer over the last 30 years.
About Axalimogene Filolisbac
Axalimogene filolisbac is a targeted Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-based
immunotherapy that attacks HPV-associated cancers by altering a live
strain of Lm bacteria to generate cancer-fighting T cells against
cancer while neutralizing the tumor’s natural protections that guard the
tumor microenvironment from immunologic attack.
Axalimogene filolisbac has received Fast Track designation as an
adjuvant therapy for high-risk locally advanced cervical cancer (HRLACC)
patients and a Special Protocol Assessment for the Phase 3 AIM2CERV
trial in HRLACC patients. Axalimogene filolisbac is the only active
product candidate to have received the U.S. FDA orphan drug designation
in cervical cancer.
Advaxis, in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, is evaluating
ADXS-DUAL, the next generation immunotherapy candidate targeting
HPV-associated cancers, with the PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo
(nivolumab), as a potential combination treatment option for women with
metastatic cervical cancer. Expected to start by the end of 2017, the
study will evaluate this combination regimen in women with PRmCC who
have failed at least one prior line of systemic chemotherapy.
About Advaxis, Inc.
Located in Princeton, N.J., Advaxis, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology
company developing multiple cancer immunotherapies based on its
proprietary Lm Technology™. Lm Technology, using
bioengineered live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)
bacteria, is the only known cancer immunotherapy agent shown in
preclinical studies to both generate cancer fighting T cells directed
against cancer antigens and neutralize Tregs and myeloid-derived
suppressor cells (MDSCs) that protect the tumor microenvironment from
immunologic attack and contribute to tumor growth. Advaxis’ lead Lm
Technology immunotherapies axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-DUAL target
HPV-associated cancers and are in clinical trials for invasive and
metastatic cervical cancer, head and neck cancer and anal cancer. The
FDA has granted axalimogene filolisbac orphan drug designation for each
of these three clinical settings, as well as Fast Track designation for
adjuvant therapy for HRLACC patients and a SPA for the Phase 3 AIM2CERV
trial in HRLACC patients. Axalimogene filolisbac has also been
classified as an advanced therapy medicinal product for the treatment of
cervical cancer by the EMA’s CAT. Advaxis has two additional
immunotherapy products: ADXS-PSA in prostate cancer and ADXS-HER2 in
HER2 expressing solid tumors, in human clinical development. In
addition, Advaxis and Amgen are developing ADXS-NEO, an investigational
cancer immunotherapy treatment designed to activate a patient's immune
system to respond against the unique mutations, or neoepitopes,
contained in and identified from each individual patient's tumor, with
plans to enter the clinic in 2017.
To learn more about Advaxis, visit www.advaxis.com
