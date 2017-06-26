Verseon (VSN.L) Reveals Preclinical Data On Novel Drug Candidates To Treat Diabetic Macular Edema

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verseon
presented preclinical data on multiple novel drug candidates for the
treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME) at the 2017
BIO International Conference in San Diego,
last week. Diabetic macular edema is the leading cause of blindness in
the diabetic population according to the National Institutes of Health.1
Verseon is developing plasma kallikrein inhibitors that target a
validated disease pathway2 and treat an underlying cause of
DME. The current standard of care comprises monthly injections into the
eye and laser treatments, which are associated with side effects such as
inflammation, infections, and cataracts.3 To avoid these
unwanted effects, Verseon is designing its inhibitors for eye-drop or
oral delivery.
Studies estimate that one in three people living with diabetes for more
than 20 years may develop DME.4 Chronically high blood sugar
associated with diabetes can weaken the blood vessels in the eye,
leading to fluid leaking into the retina (edema). Over time, fluid may
accumulate in the macula, the central region of the retina (see
illustration), resulting in swelling, blurred vision, and eventually
central vision loss (see photos).i If current trends
continue, researchers estimate that about one in three US adults could
be suffering from diabetes by 2050,5 leading to a sharp
increase in the number of people affected by DME.
Recent research suggests that the serine protease plasma kallikrein may
be a promising new target for the treatment of DME.ii The
level and activity of plasma kallikrein are both known to be upregulated
in the eyes of DME patients. This results in the activation of
inflammatory pathways and vasodilation in the retina, leading to edema.
By inhibiting plasma kallikrein, Verseon’s drug candidates target the
direct cause of downstream inflammation caused by this hyperactivity and
can potentially lower leakage into the retina.
“We are designing several series of compounds in parallel, covering both
topical and oral delivery,” said Dr. David Kita, Verseon’s Vice
President of R&D, who presented preclinical data on the Company’s drug
candidates at the recent BIO 2017 conference. “This includes preclinical
experiments to test whether our drugs reach the back of the eye when
applied as eye drops.”
“At BIO, we presented pharmacokinetic data for two series of compounds,
which reach good exposure in the relevant tissues of the eye when
administered topically,” he said. “In addition, some other drug
candidates show high oral bioavailability, indicating that they may be
suitable for oral dosing.”
Dr. Kita also presented an in-vivo efficacy study with systemic
dosing. In this experiment, Verseon’s compounds demonstrated reduced
leakage into the retina and shorter mean circulation times, both of
which suggest a slowing of the disease progression.
The series of kallikrein inhibitors presented at the BIO conference are
novel chemical entities discovered and developed by Verseon’s scientists
using the Company’s platform. DME is Verseon’s second therapeutic area,
following their anticoagulation program, which has produced multiple
novel direct thrombin inhibitors with low bleeding risk.
About Verseon
Verseon (AIM: VSN) employs its proprietary, computational drug discovery
platform to develop novel therapeutics that are unlikely to be found
using conventional methods. The company has three drug programs in
anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, and oncology.
_______________________________
1
“Managing diabetic macular edema” https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3158878/
2
Bhat, M., Pouliot, M., Couture, R., and Vaucher, E. (2014) The
Kallikrein-Kinin System in Diabetic Retinopathy. Prog. Drug Res.
pp. 111–143.
3 Facts about diabetic macular oedema –
Moorfields Eye Hospital http://www.moorfields.nhs.uk/sites/default/files/diabetic-macular-oedema.pdf
4
Klein, R., et al. The Wisconsin Epidemiologic Study of Diabetic
Retinopathy. Ophthalmology, Volume 91, Issue 12, 1464 - 1474
5
Boyle, J. P., Thompson, T. J., Gregg, E. W., Barker, L. E., &
Williamson, D. F. (2010). Projection of the year 2050 burden of diabetes
in the US adult population: dynamic modeling of incidence, mortality,
and prediabetes prevalence. Population Health Metrics, 8,
29. http://doi.org/10.1186/1478-7954-8-29