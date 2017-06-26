ICON Annouces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing For DEXYCU, A Noval Drug Therapy For Treating Inflammation Associated With Cataract Surgery

PDUFA date set for February 12, 2018
focused on utilizing its Verisome® drug-delivery platform to develop
unique intraocular eye-care therapeutics, today announced that it has
received notification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
that the agency has accepted for filing the Company’s recently submitted
new drug application (NDA) for DEXYCU® (IBI-10090).
In accordance with the FDA's standard review designation, the agency has
established a user fee goal date under the Prescription Drug User Fee
Act (PDUFA) of February 12, 2018.
Such notification indicates that FDA has determined that the NDA for
DEXYCU is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review by the
agency, and the PDUFA action date targets the potential approval of
DEXYCU in early 2018.
“This is an important landmark event in advancing DEXYCU through the
regulatory process into the marketplace,” said David S. Tierney, MD,
Icon’s President & CEO. “We look forward to working with the FDA during
this review process to obtain marketing approval.”
About DEXYCU®
DEXYCU employs Icon’s Verisome® technology to dispense a
sustained-release, biodegradable formulation of the anti-inflammatory
agent dexamethasone directly into the anterior chamber of the eye
through a single injection administered by the physician immediately
following cataract surgery. DEXYCU has been developed to help patients,
in a largely elderly population, avoid noncompliance and dosing errors
associated with the current standard-of-care which relies on a
burdensome post-surgery process of patients self-administering medicated
eye-drops several times daily over a period of weeks.
About Icon Bioscience and Verisome®
Icon Bioscience, Inc. is a privately held specialty biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development and commercialization of unique
ophthalmic pharmaceuticals based on its patented and proprietary Verisome®
extended-release drug delivery technology. The technology
encompasses a broad number of related but distinct drug delivery systems
capable of incorporating an extensive range of active agents, including
small molecules, proteins and monoclonal antibodies. Moreover, this drug
delivery platform is a highly advanced, yet elegantly formulated system
for controlling the release of medication within the eye for up to a
year through the administration of a single injection. The technology’s
exceptional versatility can support products individually formulated to
meet the particular clinical requirements of a given active agent
targeting a specific ophthalmic disease. For additional information
visit the Icon website at www.iconbioscience.com.
