Prevacus Announces The Addition Of Randy Travis To Its Advisory Board

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevacus, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for concussion (mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI)) and other neurological disorders, today announced a partnership with country music legend Randy Travis and The Randy Travis Foundation.

"I am delighted to have the support of Randy and his foundation," said Dr. Jake VanLandingham, CEO of Prevacus. "Randy suffered a significant neurological injury and has worked hard to recover. He is a passionate fighter and a powerful voice for others in need, especially for members of our military struggling with neurological conditions associated with brain injury. With Randy’s support, we will continue developing PRV-002, our novel concussion treatment, to help make the world safer for members of our military, professional athletes and the general populace."

Randy and his Foundation will join others at Prevacus including Brett Favre, Jay Saldi, Roger Staubach, Leigh Steinberg, James ‘Bus’ Cook, Abby Wambach, Dale Jarrett, Steve Mariucci, Eddie DeBartolo Jr., Matt Hasselbeck, Warren Moon and Kerri Walsh-Jennings.

About Prevacus

Prevacus, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing drug candidates with the potential to advance treatment in the fields of traumatic brain injury and other neurological disorders. The Company's first development candidate (PRV-002) represents a breakthrough strategy for treating concussion working at the molecular level to simultaneously reduce inflammation, swelling, ischemic injury and oxidative stress.

About The Randy Travis Foundation

The Randy Travis Foundation is a charity dedicated to raising awareness for viral cardiomyopathy and providing arts and music enrichment for children. The two-part purpose connects a diverse group of people to support and find a cure for viral cardiomyopathy resulting in neurological damage along with providing opportunities for at-risk children to participate in arts and music programs. The foundation mission is to serve those affected by viral cardiomyopathy by facilitating research and support for individuals affected by the condition along with creating opportunities for involvement in enrichment programs for children.

About Concussion

A concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by a significant force to the head or upper body causing the brain to shake inside the skull. The injury is defined as a concussion when it causes a change in mental status such as amnesia, disorientation, mental fogginess, confusion, nausea/vomiting, blurred vision, headache, balance deficits or loss of consciousness. There are 21 symptoms demonstrated to be associated with concussion. Loss of consciousness does not indicate injury severity. Because no two concussions are exactly alike, effects and recovery are sometimes difficult to assess. Therefore the condition requires a compound that can work to reduce multiple pathological issues.

About PRV-002

PRV-002 is a fully synthetic non-naturally occurring neurosteroid administered through the nasal cavity. PRV-002 carries with it equivalent, if not superior, neuroprotective effects compared to related neurosteroids. Animal models of concussion demonstrated that PRV-002 reduces the behavioral pathology associated with brain injury symptoms such as memory impairment, anxiety, and motor/sensory performance. Additionally, PRV-002 is lipophilic and can easily cross the blood-brain barrier to rapidly eliminate swelling, oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain while restoring proper blood flow.

