Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc Joins The Russell Microcap Index

DAVIS, Calif., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII), (MBI) a leading provider of bio-based pest management and plant health products for the agriculture, turf and ornamental and water treatment markets, has been added to the Russell Microcap Index after the market closed on June 23, 2017.

"We are very pleased to have joined the Russell Microcap Index,” said Dr. Pamela Marrone, Founder and CEO of Marrone Bio Innovations. “This is an important milestone for Marrone Bio Innovations and represents an opportunity to increase our visibility within the public market investment community.”

Marrone Bio Innovations is an industry leader in the rapidly growing biopesticide market, as its ability to discover and rapidly commercialize novel products is unmatched within the industry.

The Russell Microcap Index is a capitalization weighted index which measures the performance of up to 2,000 leading microcap company stocks in the United States. FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, determines membership for its equity indices primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Indexes provided by FTSE Russell are widely used by investment professionals for index funds and as benchmarks for investment strategies. Approximately $8.4 trillion in assets are benchmarked to Russell Indexes.

Market analysis on the Russell Indexes is available at https://www.ftserussell.com/research-insights/russell-reconstitution.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) strives to lead the movement to a more sustainable world through the discovery, development and promotion of biological products for pest management and plant health. MBI’s effective and environmentally responsible pest management solutions help customers operate more sustainably while uniquely improving plant health and increasing crop yields. MBI currently has six commercially available products (Regalia®, Grandevo®, Venerate®, Majestene®, Haven™ and ZeQuanox®) as well as eight product candidates in various stages of the company’s rapid development pipeline. MBI also distributes Bio-tam 2.0® for Isagro USA in the western U.S. and Jet-Ag® for Jet Harvest in most regions of the U.S.

Marrone Bio Innovations is dedicated to pioneering smart biopesticide solutions that support a better tomorrow for both farmers and consumers around the globe. For more information, please visit www.marronebio.com.

