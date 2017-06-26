|
Microbiotica Shortlisted For Biotech And Money’s "Life Science Spin-Out Of The Year"
6/26/2017 8:00:59 AM
Cambridge, UK, 26 June 2017 – Microbiotica, a leading player in microbiome-based therapeutics, is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for the ‘Life Science Spin-out of the Year’ category of the Biotech and Money 2017 Awards.
Microbiotica was selected as a shortlisted finalist for its success as the newest spin-out company from the UK’s world-renowned Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute, Cambridge, with £8m funding from Cambridge Innovation Capital and IP Group. The judges recognised the Company’s leadership position in understanding how the microbiome can be used to not only develop new therapeutics for a range of diseases but also how to stratify patients according to their microbial profile, identify links with disease and exploit its full potential for human healthcare.
Voting is now open. The winners in each category are determined 50% by this online voting and 50% by a live vote on the night of the Awards dinner, which is held in London on 14 September.
About Microbiotica
• Microbiotica was established in 2016 to develop and commercialise ground-breaking research into the role of the human microbiome in health and disease and its application to medicine conducted in the Host-Microbiotica Interactions Laboratory (“HMIL”) at the Sanger Institute.
• Microbiotica’s founders are Mike Romanos, Trevor Lawley and Gordon Dougan, FRS.
• CIC and IP Group are co-investors in Microbiotica, with a £4m contribution from each party to provide total initial funding of £8m.
• Microbiotica is based at the Wellcome Genome Campus in Cambridge, UK, with offices in the Biodata Innovation Centre and laboratories in the Sanger Institute.
• www.microbiotica.com
About the Microbiome
Recognition of the importance of the microbiome, the body’s trillions of resident bacteria, represents a paradigm-shift in our understanding of its impact on human health and disease. This creates major opportunities in the diagnosis and treatment of a wide range of disease including enteric infections, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders, cancer and neurological disease.
