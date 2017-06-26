Isodiol International Announces Appointment Of Daniel Zuckerman As VP Of US Sales

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2017 /CNW/ - Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC: LAGBF) (Frankfurt: LB6A.F) (the "Company" or "Isodiol") a global cannabis innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and consumer products is pleased to announce it has recruited Mr. Daniel Zuckerman to serve as the company's Vice-President, US Sales.

Mr. Zuckerman has worked in the cannabis space for over four years, with such accomplishments as growing his past post, to become the number three edible company in California. Prior to establishing himself in the cannabis space, Mr. Zuckerman was the Director of Military Sales for Monster Energy responsible for managing over 1 million cases per year in energy drink sales. Further, as Vice President of Sales of Monster Energy he focused on the organization's secondary brands in the Hansen's portfolio such as Hansen's Natural Soda and Hubert's Lemonade.

"Dan Zuckerman has tremendous depth and knowledge in the cannabis and beverage sector, he also knows how to recognize tremendous opportunities when he sees them and then capitalize on them," stated Marcos Agramont, CEO of Isodiol International Inc. "With the addition of Dan to our team we are now poised to effectively penetrate the expansive sports drink market with our ISOSPORT CBD infused beverage. In addition, Dan's international distribution expertise will allow us to further expand our reach with our over-the-counter and pharmaceutical products that we are now launching in other countries. We are really fortunate to have someone with Dan's track record and leadership on our team."

"Over the last four years, I have seen the cannabis industry explode, which has been especially true with powerful, engaging and valuable brands like Isodiol. I am excited to see Isodiol's products penetrating the global market and making a difference in so many people's lives," stated Mr. Zuckerman.

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International, Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade cannabis compounds and the industry leader in manufacturing and development of consumer products. Isodiol's nutraceutical division is the pioneer of many firsts for Hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), including 99% pure crystalline isolate, micro-encapsulation, and nano technology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol's growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio of brands and subsidiaries and will aggressively continue International expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Marcos Agramont"

CEO & Director

Join Us On Face Book:

https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

SOURCE Isodiol International Inc.