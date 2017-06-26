NeuralStem Added To The Russell Microcap Index

GERMANTOWN, Md., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuralstem, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the FTSE’s annual reconstitution of its family of U.S. indexes. The addition will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 26.

The Russell Microcap® Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market. Microcap stocks make up less than 3 percent of the U.S. equity market (by market cap) and consist of the smallest 1,000 securities in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index, plus the next 1,000 smallest eligible securities by market cap.

About Neuralstem

Neuralstem is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for nervous system diseases of high unmet medical need. Neuralstem’s lead asset, NSI-189, is an oral antidepressant in Phase 2 clinical development for major depressive disorder (MDD). NSI-566 is a stem cell therapy being tested in stroke, chronic spinal cord injury (cSCI) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Neuralstem’s diversified portfolio of product candidates is based on its proprietary neural stem cell technology.

