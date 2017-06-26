EnteroMedics (ETRM) Added To Russell Microcap Index

ST. PAUL, Minn., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EnteroMedics Inc. (NASDAQ:ETRM), the developer of medical devices to treat obesity, metabolic diseases and other gastrointestinal disorders, today announced that the Company will join the Russell Microcap® Index effective after the U.S. market opens today.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"EnteroMedics is very pleased to be added to such a widely referenced index," said Dan Gladney, EnteroMedics President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. "We believe that our addition to the index will create awareness and accessibility for institutional investors, increase liquidity, and is recognition of our corporate achievements over the last year."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.4 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, please visit the FTSE Russell website.

About EnteroMedics Inc.

EnteroMedics is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. vBloc® Neurometabolic Therapy, delivered by an FDA-approved pacemaker-like device called the vBloc® System, is designed to help patients feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve. EnteroMedics recently acquired the Gastric Vest System through its acquisition of BarioSurg, Inc. The Gastric Vest is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device being studied for weight loss in morbidly obese patients. The device wraps around the stomach, emulating the effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and enables gastric volume reduction without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement:

