Conventus Orthopaetics Taps Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Exec as New CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing extremity fracture treatment, today announced that Matthew Jewett will join the company on June 26, 2017 as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jewett, an experienced medical device industry executive known for building high-performing teams, developing new markets, and driving revenue growth, will also serve on the company's Board of Directors.

"Matt's strategic acumen and proven track record of leadership within orthopaedics made him the ideal choice to lead Conventus," said Scott Flora, Chairman of the Board for Conventus. "We are pleased to have Matt join our company as we work to establish the Cage technology as the standard-of-care for the treatment of extremity fractures."

Jewett joins Conventus following a successful career at Johnson & Johnson where he held multiple executive leadership positions within the DePuy Synthes business. "I'm excited for the opportunity to lead Conventus, a company with a truly innovative technology for the treatment of extremity fractures," Jewett said. "The Cage technology has the potential to both positively impact patient treatment outcomes as well as reduce the cost of care for extremity fracture treatment."

Andrew ElBardissi, MD, a surgeon and an investor at Deerfield Management, the largest investor in the company, was also appointed to Conventus' Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to welcome Matt as a preeminent leader in orthopaedics and we are excited to help bring an innovative platform technology to market that will transform the treatment of patients with extremity fractures," said Dr. ElBardissi. "Our recent investment, coupled with Matt's appointment illustrates our commitment to build Conventus into an innovative and leading orthopaedic company."

About Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc.

Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc. is an early-stage company focused on delivering a new standard of care for orthopedic fracture treatment, including complex and fragility fractures where there is a significant unmet need and a lack of treatment options. Their proprietary Cage technology aims to improve patient outcomes, enhance the surgeon experience, and deliver economic value to stakeholders within this market segment.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conventus-orthopaedics-strengthens-company-leadership-300479103.html

SOURCE Conventus Orthopaedics, Inc.