Sophiris Bio (SPHS) Added To Russell Microcap Index

SAN DIEGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) (the "Company" or "Sophiris"), a late stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing topsalysin (PRX302) for the treatment of patients with urological diseases, today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index, effective after the close of market on June 23, 2017.

The Russell Microcap® Index represents 2,000 small cap and micro-cap stocks that captures the smallest 1,000 companies in the Russell 2000®, in addition to 1,000 smaller U.S.- based listed stocks.

Russell indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for both passive and active investment strategies. Russell Investments determines membership for each index based on objective market capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Certain statements included in this press release may be considered forward-looking. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on Sophiris' current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Sophiris and relate to, among other things, anticipated financial performance, business prospects, strategies, regulatory developments, market acceptance and future commitments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by Sophiris in its public securities filings; actual events may differ materially from current expectations. Sophiris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Sophiris

Sophiris Bio Inc. is a late stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing topsalysin (PRX302) for the treatment of patients with urological diseases. Topsalysin is in Phase 2 clinical development for the focal treatment of localized prostate cancer as well as Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Topsalysin is a highly potent ablative agent that is selective and targeted in that it is only activated by enzymatically active PSA which is found in high concentrations in the transition zone of the prostate and in and around prostate tumor cells. More than 400 patients have received treatment with topsalysin, which continues to appear to be safe and well tolerated. For more information, please visit www.sophirisbio.com.

