Medherant Expands Management Team With Appointment Of Sally Waterman, COO And Angus Hone, CFO

Coventry, UK, 26th June 2017 / Sciad Newswire / Medherant Ltd, a University of Warwick spin-out company developing a next-generation transdermal drug delivery patch technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new senior executives, Sally Waterman and Angus Hone. These appointments mark a significant expansion of the Company’s management team to support the business as it moves into clinical development and commercialisation of its ibuprofen TEPI Patch®.

Sally Waterman joins the team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). She brings over 30 years’ experience in executive management in large pharma, small biotech/biopharma and contract service companies. Sally has held a wide variety of strategic and operational roles, including leading R&D, and involvement in two IPOs, numerous financing rounds and M&A. Prior to joining Medherant she was Senior VP Corporate Development at Abzena plc. She is currently the Chairman of OBN Ltd.

Angus Hone joins Medherant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has over 20 years’ experience in financial management in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector with extensive CFO/COO experience in VC/PE-backed healthcare, medical diagnostics, life science and software technology companies. He comes to Medherant from Cascade BI, where he acted as Mentor to the CEO. Prior to this he spent 3 years at Enigma Diagnostics, initially as acting CFO and then as CEO.

Nigel Davis, CEO of Medherant, said “I’m delighted to welcome Sally and Angus to the team as we start manufacturing our ibuprofen TEPI® Patches and move into clinical trials. Both are highly regarded industry professionals and will add expertise and capability to our management team”.

Nicola Broughton, Head of Universities at Mercia Technologies PLC, which invested in Medherant last year, said, “It’s fantastic to see the senior team at Medherant expanding with new talent. This is a key time for the company as it moves into clinical trials and with the added expertise and valuable experience of Sally and Angus, the business is in an ideal position for its next phase of growth.”

Notes for Editors

About Medherant

Medherant Ltd is a leading developer of next-generation transdermal drug delivery patches. The Company was founded by Professor David Haddleton and the University of Warwick in 2015.

Medherant has built upon its founders’ world-leading expertise in bio-adhesives and polymer chemistry to create adhesive drug delivery patches that overcome many of the limitations of patches currently on the market:

Its TEPI Patch® technology can be used with a wider range of drugs, including those that are not suitable for oral administration.

The amount of drug that can be loaded into the patch is greater, enabling the development of more effective transdermal therapies.

The TEPI Patch® contains a novel adhesive which will provide a better patient experience as the patch sticks to the skin for longer, is less painful to remove, and does not leave a mark on the skin.

Medherant is developing products containing proven drugs that it intends to license prior to commercialisation. The Company’s first product is an ibuprofen patch. Manufacture for clinical trials will take place at AdhexPharma in France in the second half of 2017.

Medherant also runs feasibility studies that give companies the opportunity to see the benefits of delivering their drugs with TEPI Patch® technology. Medherant seeks partnerships with companies wishing to extend the commercial life of their products or those that have drugs that cannot be delivered orally at sufficient dosage.

Medherant is backed by Mercia Technologies PLC, a national investment group focused on the creation, funding and scaling of innovative businesses with high growth potential from the UK regions.

For more information, please see www.medherant.co.uk