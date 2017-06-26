Osiris (OSIR) Names Former AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Exec as New CEO

COLUMBIA, Md., June 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (Pink Sheets:OSIR) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Ms. Linda Palczuk, age 55, to serve as President and CEO, effective July 10, 2017. She will stand for election to the Board of Directors at the next shareholder meeting. Ms. Palczuk had an extensive and successful 30 year career with AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals and its legacy companies, serving in senior level commercial and general management roles, including Vice President, Mature Brands and Vice President Global Commercial Excellence, Vice President Sales & Marketing, and Vice President Sales. Afterward Ms. Palczuk was an independent consultant providing business expertise within the pharmaceutical sector.



Ms. Palczuk holds a BA in Biology from Franklin & Marshall College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Delaware.

"I am very excited to join Osiris during this time of transformation,” said Ms. Palczuk. "I am impressed with the scientific foundation of the company and the current products and emerging pipeline that Osiris offers to patients. I look forward to working with the management team and the board of directors to successfully lead Osiris through its next stage of growth.”

“I'm delighted to welcome Linda as the CEO to Osiris to lead the organization into a new future. With her experience in the industry and leadership skills, Linda is well equipped for success. Most importantly Linda has the passion, commitment and thoughtfulness to execute on the promising technology Osiris has to bring great products to patients. Leading our mission will create value for all shareholders,” said Peter Friedli, Chairman.

Departure of Interim President & CEO.

David A. Dresner is no longer the Interim President & CEO, effective June 21, 2017. Until Ms. Palczuk’s arrival Jason Keefer the VP of Marketing for Osiris shall become the Interim President & CEO.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., based in Columbia, Maryland, is a leader in researching, developing and marketing cellular regenerative medicine products that improve the health and lives of patients and lower overall healthcare costs. Having developed the world’s first approved stem cell drug, Osiris works to further advance the medical field. Osiris’ research and development in biotechnology focuses on innovation in regenerative medicine – including bioengineering, stem cell research and viable tissue based products. Osiris has achieved commercial success with products in orthopaedics, sports medicine and wound care, including BIO4®, a viable bone matrix, Cartiform®, a viable osteochondral allograft, Grafix®, a cryopreserved placental membrane, and Stravix®, a durable placental allograft. Osiris, Grafix, Cartiform, and Stravix are trademarks of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. BIO4 is a registered trademark of Howmedica Osteonics Corp. More information can be found on the company's website, www.osiris.com . (OSIR-G)

