Biohaven (BHVN) Added to Russell Microcap Index

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: BHVN) Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (Biohaven) today announced that it has been added to the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the Russell indexes annual reconstitution. The newly reconstituted indexes took effect following the market close today.

As a member of the Russell Microcap® Index, Biohaven's common shares will be automatically included in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Membership for the Russell indexes is determined primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are excited about the addition of Biohaven to the Russell Microcap Index. The Russell U.S. Indexes are the leading U.S. equity benchmarks for institutional investors. Our inclusion in this index as a newly public company is a step forward in our company's development and raises the visibility of our efforts to bring novel treatments to patients," said Vlad Coric, M.D., Chief Executive Officer at Biohaven.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $8.4 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

More information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution can be found in the "Russell Reconstitution" section of the FTSE Russell website.

About Biohaven

Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of innovative, late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Biohaven has combined internal development and research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions including Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca AB, Yale University, Catalent, ALS Biopharma LLC and Massachusetts General Hospital. Currently, Biohaven's lead development programs include multiple compounds across its CGRP receptor antagonist and glutamate modulation platforms. Biohaven's common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the ticker symbol BHVN. More information about Biohaven is available at www.biohavenpharma.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global index provider creating and managing a wide range of indexes, data and analytic solutions to meet client needs across asset classes, style and strategies. Covering 98% of the investable market, FTSE Russell indexes offer a true picture of global markets, combined with the specialist knowledge gained from developing local benchmarks around the world.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $12.5 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, exchange-traded fund (ETF) providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on index innovation and customer partnership applying the highest industry standards and embracing the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com

