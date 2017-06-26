Invacare (IVC) Closes China Facility, Cuts 150 Jobs

ELYRIA, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) today announced the closure of its
Suzhou, China, manufacturing facility, effective June 26, 2017. This
change is consistent with the second phase of the company’s strategic
transformation, which is focused on leveraging the company’s
infrastructure and improving efficiencies. The company has transferred
production from the Suzhou facility to Invacare operations located
closer to its regional customers.
“The Suzhou facility has been an important part of our manufacturing
network primarily serving the North America and Europe markets. However,
optimizing our global infrastructure is an essential part of our
becoming a more sustainably profitable business. We are focused on
having the right number of facilities in the right locations to better
meet the needs of our customers. We will continue to serve the China
market through our distributor partners,” said Matthew E. Monaghan,
chairman, president and chief executive officer.
The closure is expected to generate an incremental $4.0 million in
annualized pre-tax savings in the North America/Home Medical Equipment
(HME) segment. Due to this realignment, the company expects to incur
restructuring charges of approximately $3.0 million on a pre-tax basis
in the North America/HME segment that will be accrued in the second
quarter of 2017, including severance costs for approximately 150
associates. Consistent with the company’s commitment to minimize the
impact on associates, transition assistance will be provided to affected
employees.
Dynamic Controls, Invacare’s electronics subsidiary and part of the
Asia/Pacific segment, will continue to have a manufacturing site in
Suzhou, China.
About Invacare Corporation
Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is a leading manufacturer and
distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care
settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes
medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform
essential hygiene. The company provides medical device solutions for
congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida),
acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury,
post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS,
multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),
elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts
of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are
active and heading to work or school each day and may need additional
mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in
residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The
company sells its products principally to home medical equipment
providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care
operators, distributors and government health services in North America,
Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its
products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.
