Sartorius Stedim Biotech Release: Active Dashboard 2 Allows Easy Access To Process Performance Data

Advanced software solution ensures superior manufacturing quality and enables effective decision-making

Goettingen, Germany, Malmö, Sweden, June 26, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB), a leading international supplier to the biopharmaceutical industry, has launched the Active Dashboard 2, an advanced software solution. Offered by its subsidiary, Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics, formerly known as Umetrics, the release features significant improvements for applications in biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, and other manufacturing industries. Delivering in-depth insights into process performance across the manufacturing network, managerial staff can take evidence-based proactive actions that will help to achieve better timely decisions, ensuring superior manufacturing success.

Active Dashboard 2 provides real-time process information from multivariate SIMCA®-online data analysis systems — part of the Umetrics™ Suite of Data Analytics Solutions. The Active Dashboard 2 software now offers innovative data visualization options, such as easy self-service visual analytics with cross-filtering to reduce the involvement of data analysis experts; role-based display of relevant information; and the ability to connect to other data sources.

In addition, management and other authorized employees can now visualize process information on any laptop, tablet or smartphone with a web browser.

“The improvements in Active Dashboard 2 will help our customers to enhance their competitive advantage — both globally and locally. With in-depth insights into data of their manufacturing processes, they can significantly improve the decision-making process,” stated Jonas Elfving, Product Manager at Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics.

Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics is a leading provider of data analytics with multiple applications in high-tech industries worldwide. Its product and service portfolio enables customers to maximize the value of their data during the entire product lifecycle, facilitating better decision-making and process excellence. To learn how Sartorius Stedim Data Analytics can help you grow your business, please visit http://umetrics.com and follow its LinkedIn page.

Image Files

Caption: Active Dashboard 2 provides real-time process information from multivariate SIMCA®-online data analysis systems

For high resolution please click the image.

Caption: Active Dashboard 2 enables innovative data visualization for applications in biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and other manufacturing industries

For high resolution please click the image.

Download-Links

www.sartorius.com/mediafile/global/company/active_dashboard_1.png

www.sartorius.com/mediafile/global/company/active_dashboard_2.jpg



A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2016, the company employed approx. 4,700 people, and earned sales revenue of 1.051,6 million euros.



Contacts

Dominic Grone

Senior Manager Corporate Communications

Sartorius Corporate Administration GmbH

+49.(0)551.308.3324

