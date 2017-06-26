European Hematology Association: Bleeding Or Clotting In Elderly Patients With Cancer-Associated Venous Thromboembolism: Which Is Worse?

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524821/EHA_Logo.jpg )
Presenter: Dr Alejandro Lazo-Langner
Affiliation: Western University, Department of Medicine, London, Canada
Topic: ASSESSING THE RISK-BENEFIT OF ANTICOAGULANTS IN ELDERLY PATIENTS WITH CANCER-ASSOCIATED VENOUS THROMBOEMBOLISM: A POPULATION BASED STUDY
Abstract S441 will be presented by Alejandro Lazo-Langner on Saturday, June 24, 11:30 - 12:45 in Room N103.
