European Hematology Association: Global Trial Of The Efficacy And Safety Of CTL019 In Adult Patients With Relapsed Or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma: An Interim Analysis Of The JULIET Study

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/524821/EHA_Logo.jpg )
Presenter: Dr Giles Salles
Affiliation: Hospices Civils de Lyon, Université de Lyon, Lyon, France
Topic: GLOBAL PIVOTAL PHASE 2 TRIAL OF THE CD19-TARGETED THERAPY CTL019 IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY (R/R) DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA (DLBCL)-AN INTERIM ANALYSIS
Abstract LB2604 will be presented by Giles Salles on Saturday, June 24, 11:15 - 12:45 in HALL A.
About the EHA Annual Congress
Hematology is a specialty that covers everything to do with blood: its origin in the bone marrow, diseases of blood and their treatments. The latest data on research and developments will be presented. The topics range from stem cell physiology and development, to leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma - diagnosis and treatment; red blood cells -, white blood cells- and platelet disorders; thrombosis and bleeding disorders.
SOURCE European Hematology Association