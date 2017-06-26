 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Second Sight (EYES) CEO Puts in His Notice, Hunt for New Leader Begins



6/26/2017 7:22:29 AM

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - On June 20, 2017, Thomas B. Miller, CFO notified company he was submitting his resignation as Chief Financial Officer

* Second Sight Medical Products - Miller agreed to remain in his current role until co announces Q2 results and files form 10-Q for period ending June 30, 2017

* Second Sight Medical Products Inc - Company has commenced an executive search to identify a suitable replacement for role

