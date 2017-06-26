 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Abbott (ABT) Warns Doctors on Potential Communication Issue With Heartmate 3 Pump



6/26/2017 7:19:32 AM

Abbott earlier this month warned physicians about a potential communication problem with its HeartMate 3 implantable cardiac pump.

In a June 7 letter, Abbott said it received “limited” reports of communication errors between the HeartMate 3’s system controller and the pump itself, the next-generation left ventricular assist device that came to the company after its acquisition of St. Jude Medical.

“We have identified the potential for a communication error between the patient’s system controller and the [left ventricular assist system] pump which triggers a communication fault advisory alarm on the system controller. We have traced the issue to manufacturing variances from a single supplier that could lead to crystallization formation, which may then disrupt communication between the pump and the system controller.

Read at MassDevice


