Alere (ALR) Declares Cash Dividend On Its Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock

WALTHAM, Mass., June 23, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- Alere Inc. (NYSE: ALR), a global leader in rapid diagnostics, has declared a cash dividend of $3.00 per share on its Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock (NYSE: ALR-B). The dividend is payable on July 17, 2017 to holders of record of Series B stock at the close of business on July 3, 2017.

Such payment will cover the amount of all dividends accrued from April 1, 2017 through June 30, 2017.

About Alere

Alere believes that when diagnosing and monitoring health conditions, Knowing now matters. Alere delivers on this vision by providing reliable and actionable information through rapid diagnostic tests, enhancing clinical and economic health outcomes globally. Headquartered in Waltham, Mass., Alere focuses on rapid diagnostics for infectious disease, cardiometabolic disease and toxicology. For more information on Alere, please visit www.alere.com.

