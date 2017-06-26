Vaccines, Not Diet, Are Causing Epidemic Of Obesity And Type 2 Diabetes According To New Paper From Classen Immunotherapies Inc.

MANCHESTER, Md., June 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly published paper in June's Journal of Endocrinology, Diabetes & Obesity, 5(3): 1107, by immunologist J. Bart Classen, MD of Classen Immunotherapies provides further proof of the dangers of vaccines. The paper reviews the growing evidence that many cases of obesity, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome are inflammatory conditions and that vaccine induced inflammation is the cause of the epidemic of these diseases. Upon receiving a vaccine some individuals' immune system becomes hyper active leading to autoimmune destruction of insulin secreting cells and the development of type 1 diabetes. Many other individuals produce increased cortisol and other immune suppressing molecules, to suppress the vaccine induced inflammation. This increased production leads to type 2 diabetes, obesity and metabolic syndrome. The new paper reviews evidence supporting vaccines, not diet, as a cause of the epidemics of obesity, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

"The new paper reviews proof that vaccines are much more dangerous than the public is lead to believe. Adequate testing has never been performed to indicate that there is an overall improvement in health from immunization. One major problem with vaccines is the one dose fits all approach. In order to induce protection to infection in the 1% of the population with the weakest immune system, vaccines are over stimulating the immune system of the remaining 99% of the population and this is leading to epidemics of inflammatory diseases," states Dr. J. Bart Classen.

