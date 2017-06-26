Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Mystery Glitch Took Out
Medtronic
(
MDT
)'s Computers Last Week
Tweet
6/26/2017 6:54:01 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
A mystery snafu reportedly took out the global computer systems at Medtronic last week, but there’s no sign that the problem came from outside the company.
The Fridley, Minn.-based medical device titan had restored some of the system by June 22, a spokesman told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and the interruption is not expected to have a material impact on finances as the company investigates the cause.
“We are still evaluating the impact of this disruption and are focused on fully restoring our systems,” spokesman Fernando Vivanco told the newspaper via email. “Once that is completed we will be in a better position to evaluate any potential impact on our financial results. At this time, we do not believe there will be a material impact to our 1st-quarter [fiscal year] 2018 revenue and earnings per share as a result of this disruption, but we continue to monitor and assess the matter.”
Read at
MassDevice
Read at
News Release
Read at
Star Tribune
Read at
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Related News
Life Sciences Professionals Name Top 30 Ideal Employers
Repare Therapeutics
Bursts From Stealth Mode With $68 Million and a Team Packed With Industry Alums
Medtronic
(MDT) Chairman And CEO
Omar Ishrak
To Speak At
Goldman, Sachs & Co.
Global Healthcare Conference
GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK): 3 Reasons You Should Be Concerned
Former
Celgene
(CELG) and
Medtronic
(MDT) CEOs Just Acquired This Maryland Biotech
GE Ventures
,
Mayo Clinic Ventures
And
DFJ
Invest $13.75 Million In First Software Platform To Accelerate Cancer Cure Process And Delivery
Medtronic
(MDT) Chairman And CEO
Omar Ishrak
To Speak At
Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
3 Biotechs For The Adventurous Investor
Medtronic
(MDT) EVP & President
Hooman Hakami
To Speak At
Jefferies
Diabetes Technology Summit
Bay Area Digital Health Firm
Omada
Bags Another $50 Million and Cuts 10% of Workforce
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
MassDevice
•
News Release
•
Star Tribune
•
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
•
Medtronic, Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance (World)
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor (World)