Mystery Glitch Took Out Medtronic (MDT)'s Computers Last Week

A mystery snafu reportedly took out the global computer systems at Medtronic last week, but there’s no sign that the problem came from outside the company.The Fridley, Minn.-based medical device titan had restored some of the system by June 22, a spokesman told the Minneapolis Star Tribune, and the interruption is not expected to have a material impact on finances as the company investigates the cause.“We are still evaluating the impact of this disruption and are focused on fully restoring our systems,” spokesman Fernando Vivanco told the newspaper via email. “Once that is completed we will be in a better position to evaluate any potential impact on our financial results. At this time, we do not believe there will be a material impact to our 1st-quarter [fiscal year] 2018 revenue and earnings per share as a result of this disruption, but we continue to monitor and assess the matter.”