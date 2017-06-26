Acelity Strengthens Global Commercial Leadership; Names Ramesh Subrahmanian President For International Region

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acelity L.P. Inc., a leading global advanced wound care company, today
announced Ramesh Subrahmanian will join the company as President for the
International region and member of the senior leadership team effective
July 17th. Acelity recently appointed John McAuley as Senior Vice
President for Europe.
Subrahmanian brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in
business development, finance and commercial management from an array of
global pharmaceutical and medical device companies. He is the former
Group President, International for Stryker Corporation where he was
responsible for that company’s commercial markets outside the U.S.
Previously, he served as President, Asia Pacific for Merck & Co., as
well as a range of commercial leadership roles at Sanofi.
“Markets across Asia Pacific, Europe and The Middle East represent
tremendous potential not only to expand and grow our business, but to
deliver our products and therapies to millions of patients in these
areas who would benefit from our portfolio of healing solutions,” said
R. Andrew Eckert, President and CEO of Acelity. “Ramesh brings to
Acelity a diverse and wide-ranging set of capabilities that will
accelerate our global expansion plans. Together with John’s leadership
in Europe, we are now well positioned to execute on our strategy of
geographic expansion and truly deliver our therapies to people across
the globe.”
Subrahmanian holds a professional certification from the Institute of
Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, as well as a degree from the
City of London Polytechnic in Finance and Accounting and a Bachelor of
Commerce, Economics, Financial Management and Accounting from the
University of Bombay in India.
John McAuley is a strong commercial leader and a skilled change agent
with more than 30 years of experience in the medical industry. Most
recently, he served as President of Provider Solutions at TriZetto,
where he led optimization efforts to improve operations and customer
experience. Previously, McAuley served as a Vice President and General
Manager for ADAC Labs where he was a member of the team that earned the
1996 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.
About Acelity
Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care
company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and
Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in more than 90
countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio
delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the
industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in
San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 5,000 people around the world.