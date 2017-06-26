Ra Pharma (RARX) Presents Data On Oral Small Molecule Complement Inhibitors At The 22nd Congress Of European Hematology Association

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ra
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX), a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of next-generation
therapeutics for the treatment of complement mediated diseases, today
announced the presentation of scientific data at the 22nd
Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA), June 22-25, 2017
in Madrid, Spain.
“The data presented at EHA showcase a novel class of orally bioavailable
small molecules that bind to C5 with high affinity and inhibit its
cleavage into C5a and C5b,” said Alonso Ricardo, Senior Vice President
and Head of Research at Ra Pharma. “These findings demonstrate the
feasibility of an orally-administered therapy for complement-mediated
disorders and support the continued advancement of these molecules.”
Inhibition of C5 is a clinically-validated approach for the therapeutic
treatment of complement-mediated disorders. Ra Pharma’s portfolio
includes drug candidates for several such disorders, including
paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), myasthenia gravis (MG) and
lupus nephritis (LN). The Company is pursuing the identification of
orally-available inhibitors of C5 with the goal of providing additional
options for patients diagnosed with these and other complement-mediated
disorders.
“We are encouraged by our scientists’ ability to discover and
characterize a small molecule inhibitor of complement C5,” said Doug
Treco, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ra Pharma. “These
data show that C5 inhibition can be accomplished with an
orally-bioavailable small molecule, and we hope that compounds from this
class can be advanced to provide a new treatment option for a broader
spectrum of patients.”
The presentation is available at http://rapharma.com/science/presentations-and-publications/.
A summary of the data presented by Ra Pharma at the conference is as
follows:
Title: Discovery of Orally Bioavailable Small Molecules for
Inhibition of Complement C5
Session Title: Bone marrow
failure and PNH (oral presentation)
Presenter: Alonso
Ricardo, PhD, Senior Vice President and Head of Research, Ra Pharma
Date/Time:
Saturday, June 24, 5:00- 5:15 PM CEST
Location: Room N104
Abstract
Code: S500
Summary: These initial studies describe a
series of first-in-class, orally bioavailable small molecules that bind
to C5, inhibiting the protein’s cleavage into C5a and C5b. These
molecules possess favorable pharmacokinetic properties, exhibiting up to
50% oral availability in preclinical species. Molecules from this class
were found to bind to a unique site on complement C5 with a 1:1
stoichiometry. Notably, binding to this site also inhibited the cleavage
of C5 containing the R885H polymorphism, a mutation that confers
resistance to eculizumab, today’s standard of care in PNH. The extensive in
vitro and in vivo data, along with a high-resolution crystal
structure, support the feasibility of developing alternatives to
injectable treatment of disorders of complement regulation.
About Ra Pharmaceuticals
Ra Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company
focusing on the development of next-generation therapeutics for
complement-mediated diseases. The Company discovers and develops
peptides and small
molecules to target key components of the complement cascade. For
more information, please visit: www.rapharma.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,
including, but not limited to, statements regarding the safety, efficacy
and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates,
including RA101495. All such forward-looking statements are based on
management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a
number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by
such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include
the risks that Ra Pharma’s product candidates, including RA101495, will
not successfully be developed or commercialized; the risk that the
results of preclinical studies may not be indicative of the results of
clinical studies; as well as the other factors discussed in the “Risk
Factors” section in Ra Pharma’s most recently filed Annual Report on
Form 10-K, as well as other risks detailed in Ra Pharma’s subsequent
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no
assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Ra
Pharma will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they
will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Ra Pharma. All
information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and
Ra Pharma undertakes no duty to update this information unless required
by law.