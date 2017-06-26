Chugai Pharma''s Bispecific Antibody Emicizumab To Present Results Of Two Pivotal Phase III Studies At ISTH

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:4519) announced results from two global phase lll studies for Chugai’s bispecific antibody emicizumab (ACE910): the primary analysis of HAVEN 1 study (NCT02622321) and the interim analysis of HAVEN 2 study (NCT02795767). The data will be presented on July 10 at the upcoming 26th International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Meeting in Berlin, Germany (July 8 to 13). Both studies were conducted in haemophilia A with inhibitors, while HAVEN 1 is for adult and adolescent patients and HAVEN 2 is for paediatric patients.

HAVEN 1 Study

Study description

HAVEN 1 is a randomised, multicentre, open-label, global phase III study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of emicizumab once-weekly subcutaneous injection for 24 weeks or longer in adults and adolescents (12 years of age or older) with haemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII.