Chugai Pharma''s Bispecific Antibody Emicizumab To Present Results Of Two Pivotal Phase III Studies At ISTH

global phase lll studies for Chugai’s bispecific antibody emicizumab
(ACE910): the primary analysis of HAVEN 1 study (NCT02622321) and the
interim analysis of HAVEN 2 study (NCT02795767). The data will be
presented on July 10 at the upcoming 26th International Society on
Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Meeting in Berlin, Germany (July 8 to
13). Both studies were conducted in haemophilia A with inhibitors, while
HAVEN 1 is for adult and adolescent patients and HAVEN 2 is for
paediatric patients.
HAVEN 1 Study
Study description
HAVEN 1 is a randomised, multicentre, open-label, global phase III study
evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of emicizumab
once-weekly subcutaneous injection for 24 weeks or longer in adults and
adolescents (12 years of age or older) with haemophilia A with
inhibitors to factor VIII.