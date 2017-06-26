Genentech (RHHBY)’s Emicizumab Showed Positive Results In Phase III Studies (HAVEN 1 And HAVEN 2) In Hemophilia A With Inhibitors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
announced today positive data from the primary analysis of the Phase III
HAVEN 1 study in adults and adolescents and interim analysis of the
Phase III HAVEN 2 study in children evaluating once-weekly subcutaneous
emicizumab prophylaxis (preventative) for the treatment of hemophilia A
with inhibitors to factor VIII. Data from both studies will be presented
on July 10 at the 26th International Society on Thrombosis and
Haemostasis (ISTH) Meeting in Berlin, Germany.
The Phase III HAVEN 1 study compared emicizumab prophylaxis with
on-demand (no prophylaxis; episodic use only) and prophylactic use of
bypassing agents (BPAs) in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with
inhibitors. The primary endpoint was treated bleeds, and results showed
a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in bleed
rate of 87 percent (RR [risk rate]=0.13, p<0.0001) with emicizumab
prophylaxis compared to on-demand treatment with BPAs.
After a median observation time of 31 weeks, 62.9 percent of patients
receiving emicizumab experienced zero treated bleeds compared to 5.6
percent of those receiving on-demand BPAs. Reduction in bleed rate with
emicizumab was consistent across all secondary endpoints, including all
bleeds (80 percent; RR=0.20, p<0.0001), treated spontaneous bleeds (92
percent; RR=0.08, p=0.0001), treated joint bleeds (89 percent; RR=0.11,
p=0.0050) and treated target joint bleeds (95 percent; RR=0.05,
p=0.0002) compared to on-demand BPAs. Results also showed a
statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in
health-related quality of life (HRQoL) measured at 25 weeks, including
Hem-A-QoL physical health domain and total score and EQ-5D-5L visual
analog scale and total utility score.
In an additional study arm (Arm C, n=49), patients who had previously
received prophylaxis with BPAs received emicizumab prophylaxis. A subset
of patients in this arm (n=24) had previously participated in a
non-interventional study (NIS), allowing for a first-of-its-kind
intra-patient analysis. This analysis showed a 79 percent (RR=0.21,
p=0.0003) reduction in treated bleeds in people receiving emicizumab
compared to their prior prophylaxis with BPAs.
Adverse events (AEs) occurring in five percent or more of patients
treated with emicizumab were injection site reactions, headache,
fatigue, upper respiratory tract infection and arthralgia. As previously
reported, serious adverse events of thromboembolic events (TE) and
thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA) occurred in two patients and three
patients, respectively, while receiving emicizumab prophylaxis. One
event occurred after the clinical cut-off date for the primary analysis.
The TE and TMA events were associated with repeated high doses of a BPA,
activated prothrombin complex concentrate, when used to treat
breakthrough bleeds.
Interim results from the single-arm HAVEN 2 study in children younger
than 12 years of age with hemophilia A with inhibitors who received
emicizumab prophylaxis are consistent with the positive results from the
HAVEN 1 study. After a median observation time of 12 weeks, the study
showed that only one of 19 children receiving emicizumab reported a
treated bleed. There were no reported joint or muscle bleeds. An
intra-patient comparison (n=8) in patients who were previously enrolled
in the NIS showed that all patients experienced a 100 percent reduction
in treated bleeds following treatment with emicizumab (previous ABR
ranged from 0 to 34.24); this included seven children who had received
prior BPA prophylaxis and one who had received prior on-demand BPA. The
data also indicate that the same dose of emicizumab is appropriate for
children as for adults and adolescents, based on the levels of
emicizumab in the blood (pharmacokinetics) of the children compared with
the level of emicizumab in the blood of adults and adolescents. The most
common AEs with emicizumab in the HAVEN 2 study were mild injection site
reactions and common cold symptoms (nasopharyngitis).
About HAVEN 1 (NCT02622321)
HAVEN 1 is a randomized, multicenter, open-label, Phase III study
evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of emicizumab
prophylaxis compared to on-demand BPA (no prophylaxis; episodic use
only) in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with inhibitors to
factor VIII. The study included 109 patients (12 years of age or older)
with hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII, who were previously
treated with on-demand or prophylactic BPAs. Patients previously treated
with on-demand BPAs were randomized in a 2:1 fashion to receive
emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm A) or no prophylaxis (Arm B). Patients
previously treated with prophylactic BPAs received emicizumab
prophylaxis (Arm C). Additional patients previously on BPA (on-demand or
prophylaxis) were also enrolled in a separate arm (Arm D). On-demand
treatment of breakthrough bleeds with BPAs was allowed per protocol in
all arms.
The primary endpoint of the study is the number of treated bleeds over
time with emicizumab prophylaxis (Arm A) compared with no prophylaxis
(Arm B). Secondary endpoints include all bleed rate, joint bleed rate,
spontaneous bleed rate, target joint bleed rate, health-related quality
of life (HRQoL)/health status, intra-patient comparison to bleed rate on
their prior prophylaxis regimen with BPAs (Arm C) or no prophylaxis (Arm
A). The study also evaluated safety and pharmacokinetics.
A summary of the HAVEN 1 study results to be presented at ISTH is
included below.
|
|
|
|
|
Study Name
|
|
|
HAVEN 1 (NCT02622321)
|
Study description
|
|
|
Phase III randomized, multicenter, open-label study evaluating the
efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of emicizumab prophylaxis
versus no prophylaxis in people with hemophilia A with inhibitors
to factor VIII
|
Patients
|
|
|
Patients with hemophilia A with inhibitors aged =12 years on
episodic or prophylactic treatment with bypassing agent(s)
(N=109)
|
Study group
|
|
|
No prophylaxis (prior episodic BPAs)
(Arm B; n=18)
|
|
|
Emicizumab prophylaxis (prior episodic BPAs)
(Arm A; n=35)
|
Treated bleeds ABR (primary endpoint)
|
Annualized bleeding rate
[ABR]*
(95% CI)
|
|
|
23.3
(12.33; 43.89)
|
|
|
2.9
(1.69; 5.02)
|
% reduction (RR, p-value)
|
|
|
87% reduction
(RR=0.13, p<0.0001)
|
Median ABR
(Interquartile range; IQR)
|
|
|
18.8
(12.97; 35.08)
|
|
|
0.0
(0.00; 3.73)
|
% patients with zero
bleeds (95% CI)
|
|
|
5.6
(0.1; 27.3)
|
|
|
62.9
(44.9; 78.5)
|
Treated bleeds ABR intra-patient comparison
(Arm C
patients who participated in NIS n=24; secondary endpoint)
|
Study group
|
|
|
Prior prophylaxis with a BPA
|
|
|
Emicizumab prophylaxis
|
ABR*
(95% CI)
|
|
|
15.7
(11.08; 22.29)
|
|
|
3.3
(1.33; 8.08)
|
% reduction (RR, p-value)
|
|
|
79% reduction
(RR=0.21, p=0.0003)
|
Median ABR (IQR)
|
|
|
12.0 (5.73; 24.22)
|
|
|
0.0 (0.00; 2.23)
|
% patients with zero
bleeds
|
|
|
12.5
(2.7; 32.4)
|
|
|
70.8
(48.9; 87.4)
|
*Negative binomial regression model
|
About HAVEN 2 (NCT02795767)
HAVEN 2 is a single-arm, multicenter, open-label, Phase III study
evaluating the efficacy, safety, and pharmacokinetics of once-weekly
subcutaneous administration of emicizumab. The interim analysis after a
median of 12 weeks of treatment included 19 children younger than 12
years of age with hemophilia A with inhibitors to factor VIII, who
require treatment with BPAs. The objectives of the study are to evaluate
the number of treated bleeds over time with emicizumab prophylaxis,
safety, pharmacokinetics, health-related quality of life (HRQoL) and
proxy HRQoL with aspects of caregiver burden. The study will enroll a
total of 60 children for its final analysis planned after 52 weeks of
treatment with emicizumab.
About emicizumab (ACE910)
Emicizumab is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody designed
to bring together factors IXa and X, proteins required to activate the
natural coagulation cascade and restore the blood clotting process.
Emicizumab can be administered by an injection of a ready-to-use
solution under the skin (subcutaneously) once weekly. Emicizumab is
being evaluated in pivotal Phase III studies in people 12 years of age
and older, both with and without inhibitors to factor VIII, and in
children under 12 years of age with factor VIII inhibitors. Additional
trials are exploring less frequent dosing schedules. The clinical
development program is assessing the safety and efficacy of emicizumab
and its potential to help overcome current clinical challenges: the
short-lasting effects of existing treatments, the development of factor
VIII inhibitors and the need for frequent venous access. Emicizumab was
created by Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and is being co-developed by
Chugai, Roche and Genentech.
About hemophilia A
Hemophilia A is an inherited, serious disorder in which a person’s blood
does not clot properly, leading to uncontrolled and often spontaneous
bleeding. Hemophilia A affects around 320,000 people worldwide,
approximately 50-60 percent of whom have a severe form of the disorder.
People with hemophilia A either lack or do not have enough of a clotting
protein called factor VIII. In a healthy person, when a bleed occurs,
factor VIII brings together the clotting factors IXa and X, which is a
critical step in the formation of a blood clot to help stop bleeding.
Depending on the severity of their disorder, people with hemophilia A
can bleed frequently, especially into their joints or muscles. These
bleeds can present a significant health concern as they often cause pain
and can lead to chronic swelling, deformity, reduced mobility and
long-term joint damage. In addition to impacting a person’s quality of
life, these bleeds can be life threatening if they go into vital organs,
such as the brain. A serious complication of treatment is the
development of inhibitors to factor VIII replacement therapies.
Inhibitors are antibodies developed by the body’s immune system that
bind to and block the efficacy of replacement factor VIII, making it
difficult, if not impossible to obtain a level of factor VIII sufficient
to control bleeding. Most people with hemophilia A who develop
inhibitors will infuse BPA therapies, either on-demand (episodic) or as
prophylaxis, to control bleeding. This approach is known to be less
effective and less predictable than factor VIII replacement therapy in
people with hemophilia A without inhibitors.
About Genentech in hemophilia
In 1984, Genentech scientists were the first to clone recombinant factor
VIII in response to the contaminated hemophilia blood supply crisis of
the early 1980s. For more than 20 years, Genentech has been developing
medicines to bring innovative treatment options to people with diseases
of the blood within oncology, and is investigating emicizumab as a
potential treatment option for hemophilia A. Genentech is committed to
improving treatment and care in the hemophilia community by delivering
meaningful science and clinical expertise. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/hemophilia.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.