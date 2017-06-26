Amgen (AMGN) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Expand Use Of Mimpara (cinacalcet) For The Treatment Of Secondary Hyperparathyroidism In Certain Children With End-Stage Renal Disease On Dialysis

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 23, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for the Marketing Authorization of a pediatric formulation (granules in capsule for opening) of Mimpara® (cinacalcet). Approval was recommended for the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) in children aged three years and older with endstage renal disease (ESRD) on maintenance dialysis therapy in whom secondary HPT is not adequately controlled with standard of care therapy.

"We are pleased by today's positive CHMP opinion, as Mimpara could provide an important therapeutic option for pediatric patients living with secondary hyperparathyroidism," said Sean E. Harper, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen.

The Marketing Authorization Application for Mimpara was based on studies Amgen began in 2007 to assess the use of Mimpara in pediatric secondary HPT patients, who have very few treatment options.

The CHMP positive opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU). If approved, a centralized marketing authorization with unified labeling will be granted in the 28 countries that are members of the EU. Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, as members of the European Economic Area, will take corresponding decisions on the basis of the decision of the European Commission.

About Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

Secondary hyperparathyroidism (HPT) is a chronic and serious condition which affects many of the approximately two million people throughout the world who are receiving dialysis.1,2 It occurs in both adults and children. Approximately 88 percent of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients on hemodialysis will develop secondary HPT.3 Secondary HPT refers to the excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone (PTH) by the parathyroid glands in response to decreased renal function and impaired mineral metabolism.1 The elevated levels of PTH can lead to an increase in the release of calcium and phosphate from the bone.4,5 Secondary HPT is often initially silent and asymptomatic. As a result, secondary HPT is frequently underdiagnosed and undertreated.6

About Mimpara® (cinacalcet)

Mimpara® (cinacalcet) was originally approved in the EU in 2004 and is the first oral calcimimetic agent approved by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of secondary HPT in patients with ESRD on maintenance dialysis therapy. The therapy is also approved in the EU for the reduction of hypercalcemia in adult patients with parathyroid carcinoma and with primary HPT for whom parathyroidectomy would be indicated on the basis of serum calcium levels (as defined by relevant treatment guidelines), but in whom parathyroidectomy is not clinically appropriate or is contraindicated. Mimpara binds to the calcium-sensing receptor, resulting in a drop in PTH levels by inhibiting PTH synthesis and secretion. In addition, the reductions in PTH lower serum calcium and phosphorus levels.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: Hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of the excipients

Hypocalcaemia

Special Warnings and Precautions:

Serum Calcium : Mimpara treatment should not be initiated in patients with a serum calcium below the lower limit of the normal range. Life threatening events and fatal outcomes associated with hypocalcaemia have been reported in adult and paediatric patients treated with Mimpara. Manifestations of hypocalcaemia may include paraesthesias, myalgias, cramping, tetany and convulsions. Decreases in serum calcium can also prolong the QT interval, potentially resulting in ventricular arrhythmia secondary to hypocalcaemia. Cases of QT prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia have been reported in patients treated with cinacalcet. Patients should be monitored carefully for the occurrence of hypocalcaemia. Serum calcium should be measured within 1 week after initiation or dose adjustment of Mimpara in adults. Once the maintenance dose has been established, serum calcium should be measured approximately monthly.

For pediatric patients, closely monitor serum calcium levels and patient compliance during treatment with Mimpara. Do not initiate cinacalcet or increase the dose if non-compliance is suspected. Prior to initiating cinacalcet and during treatment, consider the risks and benefits of treatment and the ability of the patient to comply with the recommendations to monitor and manage the risk of hypocalcaemia. Inform pediatric patients and/or their caregivers about the symptoms of hypocalcaemia and about the importance of adherence to instructions about serum calcium monitoring, and posology and method of administration. Serum calcium should be measured within 1 week after initiation or dose adjustment of Mimpara and weekly once the maintenance dose has been established in pediatric patients.

Seizures : Cases of seizures have been reported in patients treated with Mimpara. The threshold for seizures is lowered by significant reductions in serum calcium levels. Therefore, serum calcium levels should be closely monitored in patients receiving Mimpara, particularly in patients with a history of a seizure disorder.

Hypotension and/or worsening heart failure : Cases of hypotension and/or worsening heart failure have been reported in patients with impaired cardiac function, in which a causal relationship to cinacalcet could not be completely excluded and may be mediated by reductions in serum calcium levels.

Co-administration with other medicinal products : Administer Mimpara with caution in patients receiving any other medicinal products known to lower serum calcium. Closely monitor serum calcium. Patients receiving Mimpara should not be given etelcalcetide. Concurrent administration may result in severe hypocalcaemia.

General : Adynamic bone disease may develop if PTH levels are chronically suppressed below approximately 1.5 times the upper limit of normal with the iPTH assay. If PTH levels decrease below the recommended target range in patients treated with Mimpara, the dose of Mimpara and/or vitamin D sterols should be reduced or therapy discontinued.

Testosterone levels : Testosterone levels are often below the normal range in patients with endstage renal disease. The clinical significance of these reductions in serum testosterone is unknown.

Hepatic impairment : Due to the potential for 2 to 4 fold higher plasma levels of cinacalcet in patients with moderate to severe hepatic impairment, Mimpara should be used with caution in these patients and treatment should be closely monitored.

Lactose : Patients with rare hereditary problems of galactose intolerance, the Lapp lactase deficiency or glucosegalactose malabsorption should not take this medicine.

In the treatment of secondary hyperparathyroidism the most commonly reported adverse reactions in clinical trials were nausea and vomiting.

To see the full Mimpara Safety Information, visit http://www.ema.europa.eu

About Sensipar® (cinacalcet) in the U.S.

Sensipar is the first oral calcimimetic agent approved by the FDA for the treatment of secondary HPT in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. Sensipar is not indicated for use in adult patients with CKD who are not on dialysis because of an increased risk of hypocalcemia. The therapy is also approved in the U.S. for treatment of hypercalcemia in adult patients with parathyroid carcinoma and hypercalcemia in adult patients with primary hyperparathyrodisim (HPT) for whom parathyroidectomy would be indicated on the basis of serum calcium levels, but who are unable to undergo parathyroidectomy. Sensipar binds to the calcium-sensing receptor, resulting in a drop in PTH levels by inhibiting PTH synthesis and secretion. The reduction in PTH is associated with a concomitant decrease in serum calcium levels. Sensipar is not indicated for use in pediatric patients (patients less than 18 years of age).

Sensipar Important Safety Information in the U.S.

Contraindication: Sensipar® (cinacalcet) treatment initiation is contraindicated if serum calcium is less than the lower limit of the normal range (8.4 mg/dL).

Hypocalcemia: Sensipar® lowers serum calcium and can lead to hypocalcemia. Life threatening events and fatal outcomes associated with hypocalcemia have been reported in patients treated with Sensipar®, including pediatric patients. The safety and effectiveness of Sensipar® have not been established in pediatric patients.

Decreases in serum calcium can prolong the QT interval, potentially resulting in ventricular arrhythmia. Cases of QT prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia have been reported in patients treated with Sensipar®. Patients with conditions that predispose to QT interval prolongation and ventricular arrhythmia may be at increased risk for QT interval prolongation and ventricular arrhythmias if they develop hypocalcemia due to Sensipar®. Closely monitor corrected serum calcium and QT interval in patients at risk receiving Sensipar®.

Significant reductions in calcium may lower the threshold for seizures. Monitor serum calcium levels in patients with seizure disorders on Sensipar®.

Concurrent administration of Sensipar® with calcium-lowering drugs including other calcimimetics could result in severe hypocalcemia. Parsabiv (etelcalcetide) and Sensipar® should not be given together. Closely monitor serum calcium in patients receiving Sensipar® and concomitant therapies known to lower serum calcium levels.

Patients with secondary HPT: Serum calcium and serum phosphorus should be measured within 1 week and PTH should be measured 1 to 4 weeks after initiation or dose adjustment of Sensipar®. Once the maintenance dose has been established, serum calcium and serum phosphorus should be measured approximately monthly, and PTH every 1 to 3 months.

Patients with primary HPT or parathyroid carcinoma: Serum calcium should be measured within 1 week after initiation or dose adjustment of Sensipar®. Once maintenance dose levels have been established, serum calcium should be measured every 2 months.

Upper Gastrointestinal Bleeding: Cases of gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding, mostly upper GI bleeding, have occurred in patients using calcimimetics, including Sensipar®, from postmarketing and clinical trial sources. The exact cause of GI bleeding in these patients is unknown.

Patients with risk factors for upper GI bleeding, such as known gastritis, esophagitis, ulcers or severe vomiting, may be at increased risk for GI bleeding with Sensipar®. Monitor patients for worsening of common Sensipar® GI adverse reactions and for signs and symptoms of GI bleeding and ulcerations during Sensipar® therapy.

Hypotension, Worsening Heart Failure and/or Arrhythmias: In Sensipar® postmarketing use, isolated, idiosyncratic cases of hypotension, worsening heart failure, and/or arrhythmia were reported in patients with impaired cardiac function. The causal relationship to Sensipar® therapy could not be completely excluded and may be mediated by reductions in serum calcium levels.

Adynamic Bone: Adynamic bone disease may develop if intact parathyroid hormone (iPTH) levels are suppressed below 100 pg/mL.

Adverse Reactions: In clinical trials of patients with secondary HPT comparing Sensipar® to placebo, the most commonly reported side effects were nausea (31 percent vs. 19 percent), vomiting (27 percent vs. 15 percent), and diarrhea (21 percent vs. 20 percent). In clinical trials of patients with primary HPT and parathyroid carcinoma treated with Sensipar®, the most commonly reported side effects were nausea (63 percent), vomiting (46 percent), and paresthesia (20 percent).

Please see Sensipar® Full Prescribing Information.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen.

Forward-Looking Statements

