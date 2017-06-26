Mobidiag Announces Release Of Amplidiag Viral GE, A Multiplex PCR Test To Detect Gastrointestinal Viruses Directly From Stool Samples

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mobidiag Ltd, a Finnish molecular diagnostics company, today announced
the CE-IVD marking of Amplidiag® Viral GE, a molecular test
allowing simultaneous detection of the main enteric viruses causing
diarrhea. The available panel includes norovirus GI, norovirus GII,
rotavirus, sapovirus, astrovirus, adenovirus 40 and 41.
“Amplidiag Viral GE is a qualitative multiplex PCR test allowing
cost-effective and fast analysis of the most common gastrointestinal
viruses directly from stool samples by reducing substantially time to
process samples and hands-on-time. By obtaining the CE-IVD marking,
Amplidiag Viral GE adds up to the Amplidag product line, further
expanding Mobidiag’s gastrointestinal test panels and making it one of
the most comprehensive offers on the market” said Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO
at Mobidiag.
Amplidiag Viral GE test is now available directly through Mobidiag and
local distributors. For more information, visit http://mobidiag.com/products/amplidiag/viral-ge/
About Amplidiag
Amplidiag are innovative multiplex tests for
the detection of gastrointestinal infections. They allow panel screening
of the most relevant gastrointestinal pathogens from stool samples.
Based on well-established real-time PCR technology, they ensure optimal
performance, suitability for high-volume screening use and
cost-effectiveness in mid-sized to large laboratory settings.
About Mobidiag Ltd
Established in 2000, Mobidiag develops
innovative solutions to advance the diagnosis of infectious diseases and
serves the European clinical diagnostics market since 2008. Mobidiag is
headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
Mobidiag addresses both high to
medium volume screening with the new Amplidiag® Easy
platform, bringing the Amplidiag suite further by automating the
workflow from sample to results, and the upcoming Novodiag®
platform & associated panels for a fully automated solution and suitable
for smaller volumes and labs. Visit www.mobidiag.com.