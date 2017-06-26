Genomics England Adopts Illumina (ILMN)’s Basespace Variant Interpreter For Cancer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Illumina,
Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) and Genomics
England announced today that Illumina is the primary variant
interpretation and reporting software vendor for tumor and matched
normal samples characterized as part of the 100,000 Genomes Project.
In a little over a year since Illumina announced the Bioinformatics and
Clinical Interpretation Partnership with Genomics England, the
partnership has now set unified standards for data and
analysis practices using BaseSpace Variant Interpreter software for
tumor variant review.
In the coming months, Genomics England will be expanding the use of
BaseSpace Variant Interpreter for cancer to all NHS Genomic Medicine
Centers, and Illumina will be removing the ‘Beta’ status from its
software offering, and formally launching it for public release later
this summer.
"We are very pleased to be enabling cutting-edge variant interpretation
and precision genomics for the NHS in cancer,” said Garret Hampton, EVP
Clinical Genomics Group at Illumina. “This is a major milestone for our
population sequencing efforts, and demonstrates Illumina's commitment to
developing software that delivers on the promise of transformative
healthcare through sequencing."
Sir John Chisholm, Executive Chair at Genomics England said: “We believe
that whole genome sequencing will underpin the future of cancer care –
providing greater understanding of the disease and a fuller prognostic
picture for patients. Illumina’s variant interpretation and reporting
software will enable us to deliver better insights from the 100,000
Genomes Project. We are delighted to be working with Illumina alongside
our other delivery partners to drive forward genomic research and
support our ambitions of transforming NHS patient care.”
BaseSpace Variant Interpreter (Beta) enables researchers to perform
rapid annotation, filtering, and interpretation of genomic data. Its
user-friendly, efficient variant-to-report workflow helps summarize
findings into structured reports within a software framework focused on
data security, compliance, and operational efficiency.
About Genomics England
Genomics England is a company owned by the Department of Health and was
set up to deliver the 100,000 Genomes Project. This flagship project
will sequence 100,000 whole genomes from NHS patients and their families.
Genomics England has four main aims:
-
to bring benefit to patients
-
to create an ethical and transparent programme based on consent
-
to enable new scientific discovery and medical insights
-
to kickstart the development of a UK genomics industry
The project is focusing on patients with rare diseases, and their
families, as well as patients with common cancers. For more information
visit www.genomicsengland.co.uk.