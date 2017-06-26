Takeda (TKPYY) And Biological E. Limited Announce Partnership To Develop Low-Cost Combination Vaccines For Low- And Middle-Income Countries Around The Globe

OSAKA, Japan & HYDERABAD, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited [TSE: 4502], (“Takeda”) and
Biological E. Limited (“BE”) today announced that they have entered into
a collaboration whereby two licensing agreements to expedite the
development and delivery of affordable combination vaccines have been
executed. BE will commercialize the vaccine in India, China and low- and
middle-income countries where large, unmet public health needs exist.
Takeda has sold both the measles and pertussis vaccines in the Japanese
market for more than 20 years. In heavily populated countries like
India, where 25.7 million births occurred in 2015, substantial
opportunities remain to deliver critical vaccines to those who need
them. In the absence of access to vaccines in many parts of the world,
this partnership illustrates Takeda’s desire to forge the kind of
collaborations needed to overcome this public health challenge in low-
and middle-income countries.
“Access to medicines is one of Takeda’s core values, and these
agreements align with Takeda’s strategic goals to make high-impact
contributions to global public health, either alone or through
partners,” said Rahul Singhvi, Chief Operating Officer, Takeda Vaccine
Business Unit. “These two agreements along with our current vaccine
pipeline underscore our global commitment to address important
infectious diseases across the globe.”
Under these agreements, Takeda will conduct a transfer from Japan to BE
its existing measles and acellular pertussis vaccine bulk production
technology, including the provision of technical services such as
support in infrastructure review, training for production and quality
control, technical assistance in process development, preclinical study
design and production of clinical batch and the first commercial batches.
BE will scale up the bulk production technology transferred from Takeda
and will be solely responsible for conducting and funding development
activities for the combination vaccines. BE has rights to use Takeda’s
measles vaccine technology for a combination MR vaccine and the right to
use Takeda’s pertussis vaccine technology for any pertussis-containing
combination vaccine. BE will have commercialization rights for the MR
and pertussis vaccines in India, China and selected public markets
worldwide as defined in the agreements.
According to Mahima Datla, Managing Director at Biological E. Limited,
“At the core of our mission is to develop and commercialize affordable
vaccines. We have successfully demonstrated this through our DTwP
franchise in developing countries, and this collaboration allows us to
serve additional markets and diversify our geographic presence. In the
context of MR, we look forward to contributing to the measles
elimination goals and protection against rubella.”
Takeda’s Commitment to Vaccines
Vaccines prevent more than two million deaths each year and have
transformed global public health. For 70 years, Takeda has supplied
vaccines to protect the health of people in Japan. Today, Takeda’s
global vaccine business is applying innovation to tackle some of the
world’s most challenging infectious diseases, such as dengue, Zika,
norovirus, and polio. Our team brings an outstanding track record and a
wealth of knowledge in vaccine development, manufacturing and global
access to advance a pipeline of vaccines to address some of the world’s
most pressing public health needs.
About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) is a global, research
and development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing
better health and a brighter future to patients by translating science
into life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its research efforts on
oncology, gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas
plus vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to
stay at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products,
especially in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as its presence in
emerging markets, fuel the growth of Takeda. More than 30,000 Takeda
employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients,
working with our partners in health care in more than 70 countries. For
more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.
About Biological E. Limited
Biological E is a privately held company established in 1953. Biological
E. Limited (BE) is a globally focused biopharmaceutical company that
develops, manufactures and markets innovative vaccines and biologics
that respond to health care needs worldwide. The company’s product
development efforts are driven by an internationally experienced
management team and the company has several strategic partnerships with
leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and research
institutes around the world.