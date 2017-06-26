 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Experts Find 3 Things That Can Protect The Brain From Alzheimer's Disease, National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine Study Reveals



6/26/2017 6:20:58 AM

A new report finds the three most promising interventions that might slow the cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease: brain training, blood pressure management, and increased physical activity. Though the evidence supporting these activities' effectiveness is encouraging, they are still considered as inconclusive therefore, may require additional research to confirm.

