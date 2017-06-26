 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bay Area Digital Health Firm Omada Bags Another $50 Million and Cuts 10% of Workforce



6/26/2017 6:20:07 AM

San Francisco digital health company Omada Health has cut 20 people, about 10 percent of its workforce, as it raised another $50 million in funding this month.

Founded in 2011, the company developed a diabetes prevention program to manage and change behavior around food, fitness and stress. Its web and mobile application uses data science and smart devices, like a digital scale, to track and recommend activities and shopping choices. The idea is that healthy behavior can help employers and health plans prevent and manage chronic conditions and save money in the long run.

