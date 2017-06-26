Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Bay Area Digital Health Firm
Omada
Bags Another $50 Million and Cuts 10% of Workforce
Tweet
6/26/2017 6:20:07 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
San Francisco digital health company Omada Health has cut 20 people, about 10 percent of its workforce, as it raised another $50 million in funding this month.
Founded in 2011, the company developed a diabetes prevention program to manage and change behavior around food, fitness and stress. Its web and mobile application uses data science and smart devices, like a digital scale, to track and recommend activities and shopping choices. The idea is that healthy behavior can help employers and health plans prevent and manage chronic conditions and save money in the long run.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Read at
CNBC
Related News
Repare Therapeutics
Bursts From Stealth Mode With $68 Million and a Team Packed With Industry Alums
Survey Says: Here Are the 4 Most-Liked Life Science CEOs
GE Ventures
,
Mayo Clinic Ventures
And
DFJ
Invest $13.75 Million In First Software Platform To Accelerate Cancer Cure Process And Delivery
OvaScience
(OVAS) Slashes 50% of Workforce, Replaces CEO
Life Sciences Professionals Name Top 30 Ideal Employers
Mylan
(MYL) Shareholders Balk at Executive Pay Package But Re-Elects Board Despite EpiPen Scandal
3 Biotechs For The Adventurous Investor
15 In-Demand Life Science Jobs in Northern California
Genentech
(RHHBY) Wins No. 1 Top Spot as The Ideal Employer in Life Sciences
Fresh Capital to Be Injected into Biotech Stocks: 5 Must-Buys
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
CNBC
•
Biotech/Pharma - Finance
•
Medical Devices
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Finance
•
Medical Dev. & Diag. - Industry, Jobs