Alnylam (ALNY) Reports New Positive Clinical Results For Givosiran (ALN-AS1), An Investigational RNAi Therapeutic For The Treatment Of Acute Hepatic Porphyrias

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics
company, announced today new positive interim results from Part C,
cohorts 1-3, of its ongoing double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled
Phase 1 study, in addition to initial results from an open-label
extension (OLE) study with givosiran, an investigational RNAi
therapeutic targeting aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1) for the
treatment of acute hepatic porphyrias. These results were presented
today in an oral presentation at the 2017 International Congress on
Porphyrins and Porphyrias (ICPP), being held from June 25 – 28, 2017 in
Bordeaux, France. Results provide evidence that givosiran has the
potential to prevent porphyria attacks in patients with acute
intermittent porphyria (AIP) suffering with recurrent attacks. Based on
initial results from the OLE study, prolonged administration of
givosiran appears to be associated with consistent reductions in the
incidence of porphyria attacks. Givosiran administration was generally
well tolerated with up to 12 months of treatment. In addition, the
Company plans to present updated results from the EXPLORE natural
history study of patients with acute hepatic porphyria who experience
recurrent attacks.
“The acute hepatic porphyrias are a family of ultra-rare,
under-diagnosed diseases caused by mutations in the heme synthesis
pathway resulting in debilitating acute attacks and chronic
manifestations including severe pain, and changes in mental status and
weakness. There is significant unmet medical need for novel therapies
that could prevent acute attacks and improve chronic disease
manifestations,” said Akshay Vaishnaw, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice
President of R&D at Alnylam. “We believe these new interim results
continue to demonstrate the potential for givosiran to achieve
meaningful reductions in the frequency of porphyria attacks, as well as
demonstrate tolerability with extended dosing. We look forward to
further exploring givosiran’s clinical activity and safety profile as we
complete Part C of the Phase 1 study, which is now fully enrolled, and
continue dosing in the OLE study.”
“We believe that a long acting therapeutic agent that has the
potential to prevent porphyria attacks and that can be administered via
a once monthly, low volume, subcutaneous injection could be a
potentially transformative treatment option for patients suffering with
this debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease,” said Jeff
Miller, General Manager of the givosiran program. “Based on these
encouraging interim results and with both Breakthrough Therapy and PRIME
designations granted, we will continue to work with global regulatory
authorities to rapidly advance givosiran toward regulatory filings and,
if approved, to patients. To that end, we remain on track to initiate
the givosiran Phase 3 program in late 2017.”
New results
presented at ICPP include all available data from cohorts 1-3 in
Part C of the Phase 1 trial (N=12) and cohorts 1 and 2 (N=8) of the OLE
study as of the data cutoff date of April 21, 2017. Givosiran achieved
potent silencing of the ALAS1 mRNA, which resulted in robust and durable
lowering of aminolevulinic acid (ALA) and porphobilinogen (PBG), the
toxic heme intermediates that mediate acute attacks and chronic
porphyria symptoms. In the first three unblinded treatment cohorts from
Part C, givosiran-treated patients (N=9) experienced a mean 63 percent
reduction in the annualized number of all porphyria attacks relative to
the run-in period attack rate, with consistent effects observed across a
wide range of baseline attack rates. Evaluating only attacks that were
treated at a healthcare facility or with hemin, givosiran administration
was associated with a mean 73 percent reduction in annualized attack
rate relative to placebo during the treatment period. In addition, a 73
percent mean decrease in annualized hemin doses relative to the run-in
period was reported. Finally, in a new analysis, the observed reduction
in annualized attack rate was found to be associated with the degree of
ALA and PBG lowering.
Initial results from cohorts 1 and 2 (N=8) of the givosiran OLE study
were also presented; to date, all eligible patients have rolled over
from the Phase 1 study to the OLE study. Longer-term treatment with
givosiran was associated with consistent reductions in the annualized
porphyria attack rate. In addition, preliminary evidence was obtained
suggesting the potential for further reductions in the attack rate with
extended dosing. Specifically, for the six OLE patients randomized to
receive givosiran in Phase 1, the mean annualized attack rate during the
Phase 1 treatment period was nine and this was reduced further to five
in the OLE study with a mean follow up of 111 days. Further, in the two
OLE patients randomized to receive placebo in Phase 1, no attacks have
occurred as of the data cut-off date following givosiran administration
in the OLE study, with a mean follow up of 31 days. The Company expects
to continue enrollment and dosing of patients in the OLE study, and
plans on reporting results at least once annually.
As of the data cutoff date, givosiran administration was generally well
tolerated in recurrent attack AIP patients in cohorts 1-3 in Part C of
the Phase 1 study and in cohorts 1 and 2 of the ongoing OLE study, with
a mean of 169 and 111 days on study, respectively, and up to 12 months
on givosiran. In Part C there were no drug-related serious adverse
events (SAEs) or discontinuations due to adverse events (AEs). Excluding
porphyria attacks, three patients had four SAEs; none were assessed as
related to study drug. As previously reported, one death occurred in a
patient in cohort 3 in the givosiran arm due to hemorrhagic pancreatitis
complicated by a pulmonary embolism and following a recent
hospitalization for bacteremia; the death was considered to be unlikely
related to study drug by the investigator and the study's Safety Review
Committee. During the Phase 1 treatment period, all randomized patients
reported at least one AE. The majority of AEs were assessed as mild or
moderate in severity. Twenty-five percent of patients had severe AEs,
assessed as unrelated to study drug. AEs in three or more patients
included: abdominal pain, headache, nasopharyngitis, nausea and
vomiting. Four patients were assessed as having AEs possibly related to
study drug, including injection site reaction (mild and self-limiting),
hypersensitivity, myalgia, headache, moderate renal impairment (in a
patient with a history of moderate renal impairment) and erythema. There
were no other clinically significant changes in vital signs,
electrocardiograms, clinical laboratory parameters (including liver
function tests and lipase tests), or physical examination. The overall
safety experience in the ongoing OLE study was consistent with results
from the Phase 1 study. No SAEs (excluding porphyria attacks) or
discontinuations due to AEs have been reported in the OLE study.
Data from the EXPLORE natural history study will also be presented at
the conference. EXPLORE is a prospective, multinational, observational
study characterizing the natural history and clinical management of AHP
patients with recurrent attacks (3 or more attacks/year) or who receive
hemin or gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogue prophylaxis to prevent
attacks. A total of 112 patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), of
which 104 have AIP, were enrolled from 13 countries. Updated 12-month
data from EXPLORE demonstrate that patients suffer from both acute
attacks and chronic symptoms (64 percent of patients) in between
attacks, that together result in a diminished quality of life. The
annualized attack rate on study was approximately five attacks/person
with a mean attack duration of seven days. The majority of attacks (77
percent) required treatment in the hospital, urgent healthcare facility
or with hemin. An analysis of costs associated with AHP and recurrent
attacks – the first analysis of its kind in AHP in the U.S. – revealed
the average estimated annual expenditure per patient ranges from
approximately $400,000 to $650,000. These analyses only incorporate
direct costs, and do not reflect indirect costs, such as the cost
associated with lost productivity for both patients and caregivers.
Updated EXPLORE data will be presented on Wednesday, June 28th
and the presentations will be posted to the Alnylam website in the
Capella section.
Conference Call Details
Management will discuss these results via conference call on Monday,
June 26, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will also be
available on the Investors page of the company's website, www.alnylam.com,
to accompany the conference call. To access the call, please dial
877-312-7507 (domestic) or 631-813-4828 (international) five minutes
prior to the start time and refer to conference ID 42943196. A replay of
the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on June 26, 2017.
To access the replay, please dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or
404-537-3406 (international), and refer to conference ID 42943196.
About Givosiran Phase 1 Study
The ongoing portion of the Phase 1 study of givosiran (Part C) is being
conducted as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in up
to 24 patients with AIP who experience recurrent porphyria attacks.
Patients are initially followed in a 3-month run-in phase, where the
number and frequency of porphyria attacks and levels of ALA and PBG are
measured prospectively. Patients who experience at least one porphyria
attack during the run-in phase are then eligible to enter the 6-month
treatment phase of the study, where they are randomized to receive 2
once-quarterly doses or 4 once-monthly doses of placebo or givosiran at
doses of 2.5 or 5.0 mg/kg. During the treatment phase, the effects of
placebo or givosiran on the number and frequency of porphyria attacks,
as well as on the levels of ALA and PBG, are measured prospectively in a
blinded manner and then compared to run-in phase results. Additional
measures include safety, tolerability, hospitalizations, use of hemin,
levels of ALAS1 mRNA, and givosiran pharmacokinetics. Hemin is
an FDA-approved agent used to treat porphyria attacks when they occur.
Following the treatment phase, all patients are eligible to receive
givosiran in an open-label extension study.
About Givosiran
Alnylam is developing givosiran (formerly known as ALN-AS1), a
subcutaneously administered, investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting
ALAS1 for the treatment of AHP, including AIP. AIP is the most common of
the porphyrias, an ultra-rare autosomal dominant disease caused by loss
of function mutations in porphobilinogen deaminase (PBGD), an enzyme in
the heme biosynthesis pathway that can result in accumulation of toxic
heme intermediates, including ALA and PBG. Givosiran is an
ESC-GalNAc-siRNA conjugate targeting ALAS1, a liver-expressed,
rate-limiting enzyme upstream of PBGD in the heme biosynthesis pathway.
Inhibition of ALAS1 is known to reduce the accumulation of heme
intermediates that cause the clinical manifestations of AIP. Givosiran
has the potential to be a novel treatment approach for the prevention of
recurrent attacks. Givosiran has previously been granted PRIME
designation which was established by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
to bring treatments to patients faster by enhancing the EMA’s support
for the development of medicines for diseases where there is an unmet
medical need and where early clinical data show potential to benefit
patients. Givosiran also received Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Breakthrough Therapy designation is
granted to expedite the development and review of new drugs that treat
serious or life-threatening diseases where preliminary clinical evidence
exists in support of substantial benefit over available therapies. The
designation is aimed to help ensure that patients with unmet medical
needs receive access to new therapies through FDA approval as soon as
possible. In addition, Givosiran has been granted Orphan Drug
Designations in both the E.U. and the U.S. for the treatment of acute
hepatic porphyrias.
The safety and efficacy of givosiran have not been evaluated by the FDA,
the EMA or any other health authority.
About Acute Hepatic Porphyrias
The porphyrias are a family of rare metabolic disorders with mostly
autosomal dominant inheritance predominantly caused by a genetic
mutation in one of the eight enzymes responsible for heme biosynthesis.
Acute hepatic porphyrias (AHP) constitute a subset where the enzyme
deficiency occurs within the liver, and includes acute intermittent
porphyria (AIP), hereditary coproporphyria (HCP), and variegate
porphyria (VP) and ALAD-deficiency porphyria (ADP). Exposure of AHP
patients to certain drugs, dieting, or hormonal changes can trigger
strong induction of aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1), another
enzyme in the heme biosynthesis pathway, which can lead to accumulation
of neurotoxic heme intermediates that precipitate disease symptoms.
Patients with AHP can suffer from a range of symptoms that, depending on
the specific type, can include acute and/or recurrent life-threatening
attacks with severe abdominal pain, peripheral and autonomic neuropathy,
neuropsychiatric manifestations, cutaneous lesions and possibly
paralysis and death if untreated or if there are delays in treatment.
There are no approved treatments for the prevention of attacks; the only
approved treatment for acute attacks is hemin for injection (Panhematin®
or Normosang®), a preparation of heme derived from human blood. Hemin
requires administration through a large vein or a central intravenous
line and is associated with a number of complications including
thrombophlebitis or coagulation abnormalities. Chronic administration of
hemin may result in renal insufficiency, iron overload, systemic
infections (due to the requirement for central venous access) and, in
some instances, tachyphylaxis.
About RNAi
RNAi (RNA interference) is a revolution in biology, representing a
breakthrough in understanding how genes are turned on and off in cells,
and a completely new approach to drug discovery and development. Its
discovery has been heralded as "a major scientific breakthrough that
happens once every decade or so," and represents one of the most
promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug discovery
today which was awarded the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine.
RNAi is a natural process of gene silencing that occurs in organisms
ranging from plants to mammals. By harnessing the natural biological
process of RNAi occurring in our cells, the creation of a major new
class of medicines, known as RNAi therapeutics, is on the horizon. Small
interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise
Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, target the cause of diseases by
potently silencing specific mRNAs, thereby preventing disease-causing
proteins from being made. RNAi therapeutics have the potential to treat
disease and help patients in a fundamentally new way.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam (Nasdaq: ALNY) is leading the translation of RNA interference
(RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential
to transform the lives of patients who have limited or inadequate
treatment options. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi
therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach for the
treatment of a wide range of debilitating diseases. Founded in 2002,
Alnylam is delivering on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility
into reality, with a robust discovery platform and deep pipeline of
investigational medicines, including three product candidates that are
in late-stage development or will be in 2017. Looking forward, Alnylam
will continue to execute on its “Alnylam 2020” strategy of building a
multi-product, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a
sustainable pipeline of RNAi-based medicines. For more information about
our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.alnylam.com
and engage with us on Twitter at @Alnylam.
Alnylam Forward Looking Statements
Various statements in this release concerning Alnylam's future
expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation,
Alnylam's views with respect to the potential for RNAi therapeutics,
including givosiran, its expectations regarding the timing of clinical
studies, including the initiation of a Phase 3 trial for givosiran
following interactions with regulatory authorities, its expectations
regarding scientific and regulatory support for givosiran from the FDA
and EMA and collaborating with these agencies on the accelerated
assessment of givosiran, its expectations regarding the potential impact
givosiran may have on reducing the economic burden of AHP for patients
and their caregivers, its expectations regarding its “Alnylam 2020”
guidance for the advancement and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics,
constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe
harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of
1995. Actual results and future plans may differ materially from those
indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various
important risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without
limitation, Alnylam's ability to discover and develop novel drug
candidates and delivery approaches, successfully demonstrate the
efficacy and safety of its product candidates, the pre-clinical and
clinical results for its product candidates, which may not be replicated
or continue to occur in other subjects or in additional studies or
otherwise support further development of product candidates for a
specified indication or at all, actions or advice of regulatory
agencies, which may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation
and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional
pre-clinical and/or clinical testing, delays, interruptions or failures
in the manufacture and supply of our product candidates, obtaining,
maintaining and protecting intellectual property, Alnylam's ability to
enforce its intellectual property rights against third parties and
defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties,
obtaining and maintaining regulatory approval, pricing and reimbursement
for products, progress in establishing a commercial and ex-United States
infrastructure, competition from others using technology similar to
Alnylam's and others developing products for similar uses, Alnylam's
ability to manage its growth and operating expenses, obtain additional
funding to support its business activities, and establish and maintain
strategic business alliances and new business initiatives, Alnylam's
dependence on third parties for development, manufacture and
distribution of products, the outcome of litigation, the risk of
government investigations, and unexpected expenditures, as well as those
risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" filed with Alnylam's
most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings that Alnylam makes with
the SEC. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Alnylam's
views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its
views as of any subsequent date. Alnylam explicitly disclaims any
obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update any
forward-looking statements.
The scientific information referenced in this news release relating to
givosiran is preliminary and investigative. Givosiran has not been
approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines
Agency, or any other regulatory authority and no conclusions can or
should be drawn regarding its safety or effectiveness.