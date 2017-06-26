NovaBay (NBY) Joins The Russell Microcap Index

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NovaBay®
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE MKT:NBY), a biopharmaceutical company
focusing on commercializing prescription Avenova® lid and
lash hygiene for the domestic eye care market, announces that it has
joined the Russell Microcap® Index. Each June, the Russell
Microcap Index is realigned and recalibrated to reflect market changes
during the past year with membership primarily determined by objective,
market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional
investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment
strategies. According to FTSE Russell, approximately $8.4 trillion in
assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes.
“Joining the Russell Microcap Index is expected to contribute to
increased investor awareness and broaden our investor base as we
continue to build the market for Avenova,” said Mark M. Sieczkarek,
NovaBay’s President and CEO. “We attribute our inclusion to the dramatic
strides we’ve made in our turnaround since directing our focus on
Avenova commercialization in late 2015. Our outlook for 2017 is for
continued growth with sales to increase 60% year-over-year to $19
million, gross margin on Avenova product sales in the high 80% range and
cash burn of $3 million.”
More information on the Russell Microcap® Index is available
on the “Russell Reconstitution” section of the FTSE
Russell website.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Going Beyond Antibiotics®
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on
commercializing and developing its non-antibiotic anti-infective
products to address the unmet therapeutic needs of the global, topical
anti-infective market with its two distinct product categories: the
NEUTROX® family of products and the AGANOCIDE®
compounds. The Neutrox family of products includes AVENOVA®
for the eye care market, NEUTROPHASE® for wound care market,
and CELLERX® for the aesthetic dermatology market. The
Aganocide compounds, still under development, have target applications
in the dermatology and urology markets.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon
management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections
and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to,
statements regarding any potential benefit or deleterious effect of
being included in the Russell Microcap Index, inclusive of any possible
effect that would have generally on the Company’s expected future
financial results. Forward-looking statements can be identified with
words like (and variations of): “expect”,” and “outlook.” These
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other
factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially
different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to
such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and
uncertainties relating to difficulties or delays in manufacturing,
distributing, and selling the Company's products, unexpected adverse
side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of our product, the
uncertainty of patent protection for the Company's intellectual
property, and any potential regulatory problems. Other risks relating to
NovaBay’s business, including risks that could cause results to differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in
this press release, are detailed in NovaBay's latest Form 10-K and Form
10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially
under the heading "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements in this
release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or
obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement
except as required by law.
