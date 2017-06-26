Operation Pollinator Helps Syngenta AG (SYT) Deliver On Biodiversity Commitment

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the United States commemorates National Pollinator Week this week,
Syngenta celebrates the growing footprint of Operation Pollinator, the
program’s benefits to pollinator health and the enhanced biodiversity
this global effort has brought to a variety of landscapes.
Initiated by Syngenta, Operation
Pollinator helps restore pollinators in agricultural, golf and other
landscapes by creating essential forage and habitats for bees and other
pollinators. Farmers, land managers and golf course superintendents who
participate in Operation Pollinator cultivate unused or marginal land
areas with native flower species, which attract pollinators and function
as essential food sources.
“Pollinators are important to agriculture, and it is incumbent on the ag
industry to help pollinators thrive,” said Caydee Savinelli, pollinator
and integrated pest management stewardship lead, Syngenta.
“Beyond the benefits that pollinators bring to crops, their habitats
help promote biodiversity, reduce soil erosion and protect water sources
from soil and nutrient pollution—just to name a few benefits.”
Operation Pollinator sites have been established on more than 200 golf
properties across 29 states. And during the past three years, nearly
7,000 acres of pollinator forage and habitat have been planted on U.S.
commercial farmland, in cooperation with R.D. Offutt, Delta F.A.R.M.,
Project Apis m, The Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund and Trees Forever.
For Tennessee-based, certified golf course superintendent Paul L.
Carter, participating in Operation Pollinator has helped enhance the
environment at The Bear Trace at Harrison Bay. “Golf course employees
and visitors go home at night, but the wildlife stays,” said Carter.
“This is their home, and it’s important that we take care of it. We
can’t have a golf course without nature, so every decision we make takes
into consideration environmental impact.”
Operation Pollinator is one of many environmental sustainability
measures implemented at The Bear Trace at Harrison Bay, which is managed
by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. The
property is known for the pair of bald eagles that have nested at the
site since 2010, and it is recognized as a “Certified Audubon
Cooperative Sanctuary” by Audubon International, among other
designations.
Beyond providing the wildflower seed needed to cultivate pollinator
habitats, Syngenta advises on site selection and the agronomics of
maintaining a habitat. “Establishing a successful habitat is so much
more than planting seeds,” said Savinelli. “That’s why we provide
resources and counsel to farmers and golf course superintendents.”
Syngenta also maintains a website, www.beehealth.org,
which functions as a resource for information on pollinator health
matters, and recently developed a quick
guide that can be referenced by farmers and landowners interested in
converting land to pollinator habitat.
Helping biodiversity flourish is among the six commitments comprising
The Good Growth Plan, Syngenta’s plan to help increase productivity
while using fewer resources. Since introducing The Good Growth Plan in
2013, Syngenta has enriched 12.1 million acres through
biodiversity-enhancing practices in 34 countries, and is poised to reach
its 12.3 million-acre goal by 2020.
To learn more about Operation Pollinator and Syngenta’s commitment to
pollinator health, visit www.beehealth.org.
