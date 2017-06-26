PAVmed (PAVM) Announces Effectiveness Of Form S-1 Resale Registration Statement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMW), a highly differentiated,
multiproduct medical device company, today announced that on June 23,
2017, the Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective PAVmed’s
registration statement on Form S-1 relating to resale by certain selling
securityholders of certain shares and warrants issued and issuable from
the Company’s previously announced preferred unit offering. PAVmed
registered these securities to satisfy commitments it made in connection
with the preferred unit offering to the selling securityholders.
The resale registration statement, while effective, allows the selling
securityholders to publicly resell the securities covered by the
registration statement, subject to the satisfaction by selling
securityholders of the prospectus delivery requirements of the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in connection with any such resale.
PAVmed will not receive any proceeds from any sales by selling
securityholders (although it could receive certain proceeds from the
exercise of warrants covered by the registration statement), and PAVmed
is not aware of any plans by selling securityholders to effect such
resales.
The offering of these securities may only be made by means of a
prospectus. A registration statement relating to these securities has
been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The
registration statement may be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
A copy of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained
from PAVmed, Inc., One Grand Central Place, Suite 4600, New York, New
York 10165, or by calling (212) 949-4319.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any of the company's securities, nor
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which offer,
solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state.
In connection with the declaration of effectiveness of the Form S-1
registration statement, PAVmed withdrew its previously filed
registration statement on Form S-4 related to its proposed offer to
exchange one share of common stock for one new unit, each consisting of
one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of
common stock. Although it is possible that PAVmed may determine to
proceed with an exchange offer at a later time as contemplated by the
registration statement, it does not intend to proceed with the exchange
offer at this time.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc. is a highly differentiated, multiproduct medical device
company employing a unique business model designed to advance products
from concept to commercialization much more rapidly and with
significantly less capital than the typical medical device company. This
proprietary model enables PAVmed to pursue an expanding pipeline
strategy with a view to enhancing and accelerating value creation.
PAVmed’s diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs,
have attractive regulatory pathways and market opportunities and
encompass a broad spectrum of clinical areas including carpal tunnel
syndrome (CarpX™), medical infusions (NextFlo™ and NextCath™),
interventional radiology (PortIO™ and NextCath™), tissue ablation and
cardiovascular intervention (Caldus™) and pediatric ear infections
(DisappEAR™). The Company intends to further expand its pipeline through
engagements with clinician innovators and leading academic medical
centers. For further information, please visit www.pavmed.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that
are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, based upon
the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management, are
subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to
differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that
may cause such differences include, among other things, the
uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost
and time required advance our products to regulatory submission; whether
regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results
from our preclinical studies; whether and when our products are cleared
by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of our products once
cleared and commercialized; our ability to raise additional funding and
other competitive developments. PAVmed has not yet received clearance
from the FDA or other regulatory body to market any of its products. New
risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to
predict. All of these factors are difficult or impossible to predict
accurately and many of them are beyond our control. For a further list
and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties
that may affect our future operations, see Part I, Item IA, “Risk
Factors,” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part
II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in any Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed
by us after our most recent Annual Report. We disclaim any intention or
obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to
reflect any change in our expectations or in events, conditions, or
circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may
affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those
contained in the forward-looking statements.