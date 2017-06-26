|
The One Medical Device Stock That Could be a Life-Changer
Investing isn't always all about profits and share gains. Some companies earn your investment by changing the world for the better. If, by doing so, shareholders end up with life-changing stock returns, that's a win-win-win situation.
We asked three of The Motley Fool's top contributors to share their finest life-changing businesses and investments. Read on to see how Alphabet, NxStage Medical, and Chuy's Holdings earned their places in this exclusive list.
