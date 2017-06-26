Takeda (TKPYY) And Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Announce Positive Results From Phase III ECHELON-1 Clinical Trial Evaluating ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin) In Frontline Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., OSAKA, Japan & BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502) and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) today announced that the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in modified progression-free survival (PFS) versus the control arm. ECHELON-1 is a randomized, multicenter trial evaluating ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) as part of a frontline combination chemotherapy regimen in 1,334 patients with previously untreated advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed to CD30, a defining marker of classical Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is currently not approved as a frontline therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma.

Patients in ECHELON-1 were randomized to receive either a combination of ADCETRIS+AVD (Adriamycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine) or ABVD (Adriamycin, bleomycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine), a recognized standard of care for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma. The results of the ECHELON-1 trial demonstrated that combination treatment with ADCETRIS resulted in a statistically significant improvement in modified PFS versus the control arm as assessed by an Independent Review Facility (hazard ratio=0.770; p-value=0.035). The two-year modified PFS rate for patients in the ADCETRIS arm was 82.1 percent compared to 77.2 percent in the control arm. Interim analysis of overall survival (OS), the key secondary endpoint, also trended in favor of the ADCETRIS+AVD arm. An abstract will be submitted for data presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, December 9-12, 2017, in Atlanta, Ga.

The safety profile of ADCETRIS+AVD in the ECHELON-1 trial was consistent with that known for the single-agent components of the regimen. There was an increased incidence of febrile neutropenia and peripheral neuropathy in the ADCETRIS+AVD arm. Febrile neutropenia was reduced through the use of prophylactic growth factors in a subset of patients, and peripheral neuropathy was managed through dose modifications. The control arm had an increased rate and severity of pulmonary toxicity.

“We are excited about the positive result which shows a statistically significant improvement in the primary endpoint of modified PFS,” said Dirk Huebner, M.D., Executive Medical Director, Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. “The results of this trial signify an important step forward in the development of ADCETRIS and have the potential to change the treatment approach of frontline advanced Hodgkin lymphoma.”

“The outcome of the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 trial represents a significant milestone for the Hodgkin lymphoma community,” said Clay Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Genetics. “Seattle Genetics’ goal is to establish ADCETRIS as the foundation of care for CD30-expressing lymphomas, including Hodgkin lymphoma. Notably, this is the first clinical trial in frontline advanced Hodgkin lymphoma to show superior efficacy of a regimen that eliminates bleomycin.”

Takeda and Seattle Genetics plan to submit these results to regulatory authorities for approval in their respective territories.

ECHELON-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design

The randomized, open-label, Phase 3 trial is investigating ADCETRIS+AVD versus ABVD as frontline therapy in patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. The primary endpoint is modified progression-free survival per Independent Review Facility assessment using the Revised Response Criteria for Malignant Lymphoma. Modified PFS is defined as the time to progression, death or receipt of additional anticancer therapy for patients who are not in complete response after completion of frontline therapy per Independent Review Facility. This endpoint was chosen as it provides a clearer picture of the efficacy of frontline chemotherapy and eliminates the confounding impact of salvage and consolidation chemotherapies and radiotherapy. Secondary endpoints include overall survival, complete remission and safety. The multi-center trial was conducted in North America, Europe, South America, Australia, Asia and Africa. The study enrolled 1,334 patients who had a histologically-confirmed diagnosis of Stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma and had not been previously treated with systemic chemotherapy or radiotherapy. The ECHELON-1 trial is being conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the trial also received European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific advice.