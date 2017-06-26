Takeda (TKPYY) And Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Announce Positive Results From Phase III ECHELON-1 Clinical Trial Evaluating ADCETRIS (Brentuximab Vedotin) In Frontline Advanced Hodgkin Lymphoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., OSAKA, Japan & BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502)
and Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:
SGEN) today announced that the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 clinical trial met
its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in
modified progression-free survival (PFS) versus the control arm.
ECHELON-1 is a randomized, multicenter trial evaluating ADCETRIS
(brentuximab vedotin) as part of a frontline combination chemotherapy
regimen in 1,334 patients with previously untreated advanced classical
Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed
to CD30, a defining marker of classical Hodgkin lymphoma. ADCETRIS is
currently not approved as a frontline therapy for Hodgkin lymphoma.
Patients in ECHELON-1 were randomized to receive either a combination of
ADCETRIS+AVD (Adriamycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine) or ABVD (Adriamycin,
bleomycin, vinblastine, dacarbazine), a recognized standard of care for
frontline Hodgkin lymphoma. The results of the ECHELON-1 trial
demonstrated that combination treatment with ADCETRIS resulted in a
statistically significant improvement in modified PFS versus the control
arm as assessed by an Independent Review Facility (hazard ratio=0.770;
p-value=0.035). The two-year modified PFS rate for patients in the
ADCETRIS arm was 82.1 percent compared to 77.2 percent in the control
arm. Interim analysis of overall survival (OS), the key secondary
endpoint, also trended in favor of the ADCETRIS+AVD arm. An abstract
will be submitted for data presentation at the American Society of
Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, December 9-12, 2017, in Atlanta, Ga.
The safety profile of ADCETRIS+AVD in the ECHELON-1 trial was consistent
with that known for the single-agent components of the regimen. There
was an increased incidence of febrile neutropenia and peripheral
neuropathy in the ADCETRIS+AVD arm. Febrile neutropenia was reduced
through the use of prophylactic growth factors in a subset of patients,
and peripheral neuropathy was managed through dose modifications. The
control arm had an increased rate and severity of pulmonary toxicity.
“We are excited about the positive result which shows a statistically
significant improvement in the primary endpoint of modified PFS,” said
Dirk Huebner, M.D., Executive Medical Director, Oncology Therapeutic
Area Unit, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. “The results of this trial
signify an important step forward in the development of ADCETRIS and
have the potential to change the treatment approach of frontline
advanced Hodgkin lymphoma.”
“The outcome of the Phase 3 ECHELON-1 trial represents a significant
milestone for the Hodgkin lymphoma community,” said Clay Siegall, Ph.D.,
President and Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Genetics. “Seattle
Genetics’ goal is to establish ADCETRIS as the foundation of care for
CD30-expressing lymphomas, including Hodgkin lymphoma. Notably, this is
the first clinical trial in frontline advanced Hodgkin lymphoma to show
superior efficacy of a regimen that eliminates bleomycin.”
Takeda and Seattle Genetics plan to submit these results to regulatory
authorities for approval in their respective territories.
ECHELON-1 Phase 3 Clinical Trial Design
The randomized, open-label, Phase 3 trial is investigating ADCETRIS+AVD
versus ABVD as frontline therapy in patients with advanced classical
Hodgkin lymphoma. The primary endpoint is modified progression-free
survival per Independent Review Facility assessment using the Revised
Response Criteria for Malignant Lymphoma. Modified PFS is defined as the
time to progression, death or receipt of additional anticancer therapy
for patients who are not in complete response after completion of
frontline therapy per Independent Review Facility. This endpoint was
chosen as it provides a clearer picture of the efficacy of frontline
chemotherapy and eliminates the confounding impact of salvage and
consolidation chemotherapies and radiotherapy. Secondary endpoints
include overall survival, complete remission and safety. The
multi-center trial was conducted in North America, Europe, South
America, Australia, Asia and Africa. The study enrolled 1,334 patients
who had a histologically-confirmed diagnosis of Stage III or IV
classical Hodgkin lymphoma and had not been previously treated with
systemic chemotherapy or radiotherapy. The ECHELON-1 trial is being
conducted under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the trial also received
European Medicines Agency (EMA) scientific advice.