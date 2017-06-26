Synlogic Receives Fast Track Designation In U.S. For Lead Candidate, SYNB1020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Synlogic™ has been granted Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration (FDA) for its lead product candidate, SYNB1020, as
an oral, investigational medicine for the treatment of hyperammonemia in
a group of rare genetic diseases called urea cycle disorders (UCDs).
SYNB1020 is the first in a novel class of living, Synthetic Biotic™
medicines under development by Synlogic being evaluated in a Phase 1
healthy volunteers study to assess the safety and tolerability of
SYNB1020. SYNB1020 is also under development as a potential treatment
for hyperammonemia associated with hepatic encephalopathy (HE) due to
cirrhosis.
“The designation of Fast Track status by the FDA is another key step in
the development of our lead product, SYNB1020, which has already
received Orphan Drug Designation”
“The FDA’s decision to grant Fast Track status underscores the high
unmet medical need in UCD patients, who experience intermittent periods
of hyperammonemia, resulting in serious and potentially fatal
consequences,” said Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., chief medical officer at
Synlogic. “We will use the advantages that Fast Track status provides to
advance the development of SYNB1020 which has the potential to provide
an improved treatment option for UCD patients.”
The FDA Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development of
important new drugs intended to treat a serious condition and to fill an
unmet medical need. The designation enables early and frequent
communication between the FDA and the company throughout the drug
development and review process. The frequency of communication assures
that questions and issues are resolved quickly, often leading to earlier
drug approval and access by patients. Through the Fast Track program, a
product may be eligible for priority review at the time of a Biologic
License Application (BLA) or New Drug Application (NDA) and rolling
review, which allows the company to submit completed sections of its
application for review by the FDA, rather than waiting until the entire
application is completed and submitted.
About the SYNB1020 Clinical Program:
Synlogic has initiated a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers to assess
the safety and tolerability of SYNB1020, which is the first
investigational Synthetic Biotic medicine to enter the clinic. Pending
the success of this first study in healthy volunteers with SYNB1020,
Synlogic plans to initiate two additional clinical trials, by mid-2018,
with the investigational candidate in patients symptomatic of urea cycle
disorders (UCD) and hepatic encephalopathy (HE), both diseases where
patients experience elevated and toxic ammonia levels. In August 2016,
SYNB1020 was granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of UCD.
Synthetic Biotic medicines, such as SYNB1020, are generated using the
company’s proprietary technology platform, leveraging synthetic biology
to genetically reprogram probiotic bacteria to perform critical
functions or deliver therapeutic factors that compensate for those
missing or damaged due to disease.
About Urea Cycle Disorders:
Urea Cycle Disorders (UCDs) are a group of rare, genetic diseases
estimated to occur in approximately 1 in 35,000 births in the U.S. The
urea cycle is an enzymatic pathway in which waste nitrogen, produced as
a by-product of protein metabolism, is converted into urea by the liver
and eliminated from the body through urine. Patients with UCD carry a
deficiency in one of the six enzymes necessary for completion of the
urea cycle, resulting in accumulation of waste nitrogen throughout the
body in the form of ammonia, a substance that is highly toxic even in
small amounts.
Patients with UCD have intermittent periods of hyperammonemia, the
symptoms of which can range from mild (loss of appetite, vomiting, and
lethargy) to a severe hyperammonemic crisis associated with long-term
cognitive or behavioural impairment, toxic encephalopathy, and even
death.
Dietary protein restriction is the mainstay of disease management for
patients with UCD, however such a restrictive diet remains a significant
challenge for patients, especially infants and children. Patients must
carefully balance their protein intake to ensure the body receives
adequate nutrients for growth and development, while avoiding triggering
hyperammonemia.
About Synthetic Biotic™ Medicines:
Synlogic’s innovative new class of Synthetic Biotic™ medicines leverages
the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically reengineer
beneficial, probiotic microbes to perform or deliver critical functions
missing or damaged due to disease. The company’s two lead programs
target a group of rare metabolic diseases – inborn errors of metabolism
(IEM). Patients with these diseases are born with a faulty gene,
inhibiting the body’s ability to break down commonly occurring
by-products of digestion that then accumulate to toxic levels and cause
serious health consequences. When delivered orally, these medicines can
act from the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway
and have a systemic effect. Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to
clear toxic metabolites associated with specific metabolic diseases and
promise to significantly improve the quality of life for affected
patients.
About Synlogic™
Synlogic™ is pioneering the development of a novel class of living
Synthetic Biotic™ medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and
development platform. Synlogic’s initial pipeline includes Synthetic
Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases, such as
Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition, the
company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create
Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as
liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic
is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based
treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information,
please visit synlogictx.com.
